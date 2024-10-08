Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant's Relationship Blossomed After 'Dancing With the Stars' Daniel and Britt debuted their relationship in 2023. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 8 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: mega

Fan-favorite reality dancing show Dancing With the Stars is exciting enough on its own — but when a professional dancer and their celebrity partner spark dating rumors, things become even more juicy. That's exactly what happened to Season 31 contestant Daniel Durant and his pro partner, Britt Stewart.

After pairing up and making it all the way to the semifinals, Britt and Daniel finally called it official — and now, they're engaged and more in love than ever. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Britt and Daniel started out as 'DWTS' dancing partners.

Dancing pro Britt and actor Daniel first met when they were paired up to dance together on Dancing With the Stars. Daniel, having starred in CODA and Switched at Birth, is Deaf — and Britt actually learned ASL during their training process. "She knows how to sign, she’s learning how to sign," Daniel told Us Weekly at the time.

And though they were eliminated in the semifinals, being knocked out of the competition by Charli D'Amelio, they remained close and their relationship continued to blossom. In February 2023, the couple debuted their romance on Instagram with a sweet Valentine's Day post.

The couple got engaged in December 2023.

After several months of sharing sweet snaps of themselves on social media, Britt and Daniel announced their engagement in December 2023 to the delight of dedicated fans. The Instagram post consist of two photos of the couple together showing off Britt's new bling, and the bride-to-be simply captioned it, "Forever!" Apparently, the CODA star popped the question on Christmas in Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

In a heartfelt interview with People, the couple revealed that the ring was set with an infinity band, which Britt has said is symbolic of their relationship: "It's beautiful because our way of saying ‘I love you’ is ‘I love you forever with infinity,’ through sign language." “I just knew that he saw me, he saw our relationship when he picked that ring," she said.

Since then, the pair have continued to share their adorable relationship with the public and have even started their own YouTube video series titled "Sign with Britt + Daniel," where they teach viewers "a little bit more about [them], [their] communities, all things deaf culture, and a little ASL," per the series' announcement post.

In additional interviews, they've shared even more sweet sentiments about one another and their relationship, and it's no wonder that they've stolen fans' hearts. "I think, in that moment [after the show], we realized what we had felt for each other. It was more than friends and naturally we connected and started dating after that," Daniel told People. "She sees me. She knows my culture, my language and understands everything about me."