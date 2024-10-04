Michelle Addresses the Negativity Surrounding Her and Logan's Wedding on 'Sister Wives'

During the Sept. 29, 2024, episode of Sister Wives, the Brown family discusses the wedding of their eldest son, Logan Brown, and his wife, Michelle Petty. Although the couple wasn't named, fans quickly recognized they were the focus of the conversation, which many found strange.

The wedding was a pretty significant storyline in the episode, and Michelle found it unsettling. She later shared her disappointment upon discovering the Brown family spoke negatively about the wedding on camera.

Source: TikTok / @_michellepetty

Michelle comments on the handling of her and Logan's wedding on 'Sister Wives.'

Despite no longer being involved with the show, Michelle commented on a TikTok video by @historyinsixtie, revealing that she and Logan had told the Browns they "preferred the wedding not be mentioned on the show at all." However, she understood it was ultimately up to the family and TLC to decide how to present the content.

"We had no clue it would be a 20-minute plot point," she said, adding that she was puzzled by TLC's vague references to whose wedding it was. She clarified that "at no point have we told them to never mention our names or pretend we don't exist. [We're] just trying to keep our lives off TV as much as we can."

She expressed that while she and Logan were fine with their wedding being mentioned, they were unhappy with the family's negative portrayal of their special day. "Seeing a long explanation that [the wedding] was sad and awkward was not fun to come across on my TikTok FYP, lol," Michelle admitted.

Michelle also addressed comments made by her in-laws about the wedding, particularly Kody's claim that he and Robyn felt "put over in a corner" during the ceremony. She then assured fans that she and Logan "tried really hard to have a day that made everyone feel comfortable."