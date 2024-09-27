Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Could Have More Kids With Robyn Brown Kody said he's open to a 19th Brown sibling entering the family. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Those who have watched TLC's Sister Wives from the beginning will agree that the Brown family looks vastly different from the united plural family it once was. Season 19 of the long-running series picks up where Season 18 left off, which included Kody Brown divorcing three of his four wives, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown. Kody's existing wife, Robyn Brown, is also navigating their now forced monogamous relationship.

Robyn was Kody's fourth and last wife. She's long been criticized for being a significant reason the family is divided, as the OG wives have been vocal about the differences in Robyn and Kody's marriage versus how Kody treated them. During the new season, the mainstay couple's relationship is still being scrutinized by their former life partners. Here's what to know about Robyn's kids and what the kids have said about the family on the show.

Source: TLC

Who are Robyn Brown's kids with Kody Brown?

Robyn and Kody married via a special union at their Mormon church in May 2010, which Sister Wives fans saw in Season 1. When she entered the Brown family, she had three children from a previous marriage to David Jessop: son David “Dayton” and daughters Aurora and Breanna. Kody eventually adopted Robyn's biological kids by divorcing his only legal wife at the time, Meri. They went on to have two more biological children, Solomon Kody, born in October 2011, and Ariella Mae, born in January 2016.

Ariella is Kody's 18th child and his last, at least for now. While none of his first three wives were interested in having more of his babies, he said in 2021 that he hadn't given up on having more children if Robyn was up for it. Kody also jokingly said he felt good knowing that he could have more children in his 50s and beyond.

Source: TLC

"That’s really up to her, but it’s always fun to sit here and fill my youth going, ‘I can have kids if I want to,'” he told Us Weekly about having more kids. “I do that to my adult children sometimes.

"It’s not cool to Robyn," he added. "She’s like, ‘Oh, this jerk is doing it again.’ And I’m like, ‘I can have more kids if I want to. I might have kids younger than your kids,’ stuff like that. It’s more, like, a dumb thing where I’m just challenging the kids and I’m teasing them. Personally, I think it’s up to Robyn, but whenever I ask her, she always goes, ‘Well, it’s up to us. We make this decision together.'"

Robyn's kids said they Kody's children with his other wives that they weren't "accepted" in the family.

Kody and Robyn became a monogamous couple after his three breakups in Season 18. In Season 19, fans see how the children in the family are just as affected by the breakups if not more. During a Season 19, Episode 2 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn's eldest daughters, Aurora and Breanna, admitted in a confessional that Christine, Janelle, and Meri's children often made them feel "unwelcome" by multiple people in the family.

"My mom's kids and I have each had our own experiences being told directly — I have been told directly, [in] multiple circumstances by multiple different people, that I was not accepted," Aurora said. "That I was not their sister. That they didn't consider or see me that way."

Source: TLC

Breanna agreed with her sister and blamed Kody, Robyn, Meri, Christine, and Janelle for the siblings' dynamic. "The parents could've done a better job with, you know, connecting us as a family," she said. It never really happened."

Christine said in the same episode that she thought she treated Robyn's kids the same as the rest of the children. Kody also addressed his daughters claims and said some people in the family had a history of feeling "superior to others," which could've caused the divide between them and Robyn's kids.