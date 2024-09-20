A Reddit User Reacreates 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Brown's House in 'The Sims'

A Reddit user with admittedly too much time on their hands created a virtual replica of Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown's stunning Flagstaff, Ariz. home.

In August 2024, Kody and Robyn listed the five-bathroom, four-bedroom home they've lived in since 2019 for $1.65 million. Soon after, it received The Sims treatment.

A Reddit user recreated Kody and Robyn Brown's home on 'The Sims' and caught every detail of the 'Sister Wives' home.

On Sept. 18, the Reddit poster shared their impressive Sims version of Robyn and Kody's family home. The user shared that the creation took days to complete, though they were "sorry but not sorry. " They took so much time working on it, and who could blame them? The details are impeccable, as the user covered the couple's open-plan kitchen, living room, guitar collection, and deck, where they've had many explosive moments.

The Reddit user also tweaked Robyn and Kody's purple bedroom, stating they decorated it much better than the couple did. The user further mentioned that they noticed several discrepancies in the photos of the house, which were shared by Zillow when Kody and Robyn listed the home. "The floor plan on Zillow is not entirely accurate," the fan observed. "It's missing at least an entire closet."

The Sims creation also includes Robyn and Kody's kids' rooms, though it appears the ones for Robyn's daughters from her previous marriage — Aurora and Breanna — are empty, implying the girls may have moved out. There also wasn't a room available for the couple's eldest son, Dayton, though the user recreated their youngest children's room, creating an almost exact replica of their daughter Ariella's pastel bedroom.