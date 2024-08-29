Distractify
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Closes BnB for Renovations: "This Beautiful Home Needs TLC"

"This beautiful 154-year-old home is in need of some TLC and needs some renovation, so I've made the decision to shut down the B&B," Meri announced.

It's the end of the road for Sister Wives star Meri Brown and her beloved Utah bed and breakfast! On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, she took to social media and announced that Lizzie's Heritage Inn would be closing indefinitely.

Wait, what's going on? Well, it turns out Meri Brown is shutting down her B&B for some much-needed renovations. Keep reading for all the details.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown is shutting down her B&B for much-needed renovations.

On August 28, Meri revealed to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers that it's "time to say goodbye" to her bed and breakfast. But don't fret — it’s not a permanent closure! As previously mentioned, it's just for some essential renovations.

"This beautiful 154-year-old home is in need of some TLC and needs some renovation, so I've made the decision to shut down the B&B for regular visits," Meri wrote in the caption alongside several photos of the B&B.

Meri also shared that she doesn't know how long Lizzie's Heritage Inn will remain closed, as it "all depends on what ends up happening as we go through the process."

However, the reality TV star disclosed that she will continue to host "special events" where fans can visit the historic home. While these events are a bit further off, Meri informed her supporters to keep an eye on the website for updates, as more details will be shared soon.

In the end, Meri acknowledged the photos she posted of her B&B and told her followers to appreciate "what 'was' and look forward with me to what will be!"

"I've got some fun and exciting things planned for these spaces!" she continued. "The next little while will be filled with fun and anticipation, and I'm excited for what's to come!"

