'Sister Wives' Stars Robyn and Kody Brown's Age Difference Affected His Other Marriages

The new season of Sister Wives shows the aftermath of Kody Brown’s three divorces. So far, Robyn has remained by his side, which is something fans think she’s wanted all along, though her consistent tears over the situation prove otherwise. Robyn and Kody have been the Sister Wives villains for several seasons, and Season 19 is no different.

Fans of the show and the couple’s former wives have been their harshest critics, judging everything from their dynamic to how Kody seemingly changed when Robyn became his fourth wife. Their age gap has also come into question, as many believe Kody being much older than his bride affected how he shows up in their relationship. Here's what to know about their age difference.

What is the difference between the ages of ‘Sister Wives’ stars Robyn and Kody?

Kody and Robyn share a 10-year age gap. Robyn was 31 when she and Kody, 41, started dating and married under the Mormon tradition in 2010. Their age gap is significantly more than the ones Kody shared with his other wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Christine is three years younger than Kody, Meri is two years younger, and he and Janelle are the same age.

Robyn may be the youngest Brown wife, but she had many life experiences when she and Kody got together, including a previous marriage and two children from that relationship.

Source: TLC

Kody and Robyn's age gap often affected his relationship with his other wives, who felt Robyn frequently sided with Kody due to him being much older than her and their belief that she was the only wife he truly loved. When Christine, Janelle, and Meri ultimately decided to leave Kody, Robyn admitted the decision made it difficult for him to trust her or any other woman, stating he began “looking at me sideways, because I am a woman."

"it's been a couple of years of this and then picking fights and then just acting like he's ... almost like he's stressed out that I'll leave him too or something," Robyn told People in September 2023, adding she often had to remind him, "'I’m not going anywhere. We're sticking this out. We're figuring this out.'"

Are Robyn and Kody still legally married?

While Robyn and Kody's age difference was discussed among their former plural family, the couple has remained strong. As of this writing, they are still legally married after tying the knot in December 2014. Although they had already been married for three years through Mormonism, they made the union legit so Kody could adopt Robyn's children. The decision caused him to legally divorce his first wife, Meri.

Season 19 of Sister Wives follows Robyn and Kody as they navigate their new beginning as a monogamous couple. The Brown patriarch has said his fourth wife is his true love, which doesn't sit well with any of his former wives, especially Meri. In a sneak peek of the season, Meri throws shade at Robyn's age while trying to understand why Kody won't acknowledge that they, not he and Robyn, created their family.

“I honestly feel sad for him if that’s what he’s having to tell himself to justify that he and I started this family,” Meri said in a confessional. “Like why, because Robyn was only 10 [years old] at the time, 12?” Oof.