TikToker Takes Video Tour of 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown's Arizona House That's Up for Sale

When Kody and Robyn put their house in Flagstaff, Ariz., up for sale, social media went rabid trying to figure out how much all their artwork and knicknacks were worth. (Spoiler: It was a lot.) And now, one enterprising TikToker decided to tour the Flagstaff house herself, and recorded a video for all to see. Some people thought it wasn't cool, while other people think she's totally within her rights.

A TikToker toured 'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown's house, which is up for sale.

In a video posted to TikTok in early September 2024, an avid Sister Wives viewer named @_akerra gave viewers an inside look (literally) at Robyn and Kody's house. It seems Akerra wasn't actually interested in buying the house, but she said a friend of hers was planning to tour it and so she asked if she could tag along. Akerra admitted that the realtors were not in on her plan to make content out of it, and so she left the audio out of the video and blurred other people's faces for privacy.

Akerra also said she intentionally didn't include the kids' rooms in her footage, and that she "treated the property with respect." Her video showed a whole lot of the aforementioned artwork and sculptures that social media has been buzzing about lately, though she said she thought everything looked really nice in person. "When you're there, you can see the quality of the paintings and stuff," she said. "I don't think it was really as tacky as we perceive it."

Under Akerra videos, a lot of fans couldn't help but take digs at Kody for how he treated his other wives. "And Janelle lived in an RV because the 'family money' was being spent on Robyn," one person commented. Someone responded to this with: "This disgusts me so much, that fact that Janelle had to live in a trailer because they had no money for her and Savanah." "Soooooo much room for Truely," someone else noted.

