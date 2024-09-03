'Sister Wives': Online Sleuths Claim Kody and Robyn Have Some EXPENSIVE Art in Their Home

Article continues below advertisement

Things have gotten messier than ever amid all the separations, and with Robyn putting her and Kody's home in Flagstaff, Ariz., up for sale in 2024, fans have zeroed in on the last remaining couple of the former fivesome — specifically their interesting choice of art.

Robyn from 'Sister Wives' has some expensive art in her home, according to online sleuths.

The internet has been talking about Robyn and Kody's artwork for a while now. Reddit has a post about it from 2023, titled "Robyn’s artwork totaling close to $20k from Russian artist," where the Redditor investigated one wall in Robyn's house and was able to identify a few expensive pieces from artist Vladimir Kush. (And that was just one wall.)

Another Reddit post from around that time is titled "Kody and Robyn are buying artwork to hide money from the other wives." The Redditor speculated: "Why are they suddenly such patrons of the arts??? Perhaps because many divorce advice sites and forums recommend purchasing expensive items (like artwork) in cash and **forgetting** to ask for a receipt so you can underreport its worth or hide it, and then sell it eventually."

Another enterprising Redditor posted in August 2024 about the artwork as well, going into full detective mode by identifying a slew of the pieces in five separate Reddit posts. "Here is a list of paintings that I have compiled after going through K&R’s real estate photos/3D Tour. This list is incomplete as I was unable to identify quite a few pieces .... Please note that I am not sure if some of these pieces are originals or prints so please take these prices with a grain of salt. I am also not accounting for sale prices."

There are several Kush paintings along with some work from Aussie photographer Peter Lik and a whole bunch of other artists and sculptors. The Redditor added everything up and reported the grand total as a whopping $150,896.

So what's going on here? Obviously, Reddit has a lot of theories. Some think it's a way of hiding money. Others think it's just a "harebrained scheme," with one person commenting: "Kody and Robyn strike me as the type who would have bought hundreds of Beanie Babies to fund their retirement, only to lose on that 'investment.'"

Many folks are slamming Kody and Robyn, saying that this money could've been used for better things. "So many kids this man is responsible for and he could never provide healthcare for them. But he has literally hundreds of thousands of dollars to 'invest' in bear statues and lavender fields," wrote one commenter.

Some are saying that Robyn used money from the other wives, with one Reddit commenter claiming: "She was burning through Janelle and Meri’s hard-earned money. Now that the money train has stopped, she's probably super scared."