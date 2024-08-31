Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Kody Brown's Three Divorces Left Questions About Their Potential Future Friendships Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown all said "goodbye" to their relationship, but was it a "goodbye" to Kody totally? By Alex West Published Aug. 31 2024, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After a series of divorces tore the Brown family apart, the Sister Wives stars were forced to learn how to live life without each other. While once living as a polygamous family, Christine, Janelle, and Meri went their separate ways by divorcing their husband, Kody. Now, Robyn is the only one of his wives who sticks around. With children in the mix, though, they all must learn how to at least be cordial.

In fact, they might even learn how to be friends, despite the tensions left over from breakups. Each of the women handled the divides differently, navigating what they wanted their relationships with Kody and the others to look like carefully. Let's take a look at each of the divorcées and see if they're staying in touch with Kody or are trying to start over new entirely.

Meri Brown

Meri was the first to divorce Kody, making the legal decision official in 2014. However, the legal split was strategic to allow Kody to marry Robyn and actually adopt her children more formally. Kody and Meri stayed married, at that point, spiritually, so they continued with their relationship. Years later, though, a source told Us Weekly that spiritual tie was actually just a sham for television and that they hadn't maintained much of a relationship in years.

So, even when they were together, they weren't exactly thriving. In 2023, Meri and Kody officially broke up, releasing a formal statement that they decided to "permanently terminate” their relationship and, by 2024, Meri was already seeing someone new. Meri said on the show that Kody made the decision without her input. It isn't super clear how much of a divide still exists between them, but Kody still follows Meri on Instagram. However, she doesn't return the favor.

Janelle Brown

Janelle ditched the family home and moved into an RV in 2021 as her displeasure with Kody's growing closeness with Robyn amplified. More issues began to surface as she said on the show that she wasn't happy with Kody's more patriarchal ideologies. Eventually, she indicated that she wasn't sure if the relationship was worth trying to fix and they ended up calling off their spiritual marriage.

“We’ve been separated for several months,” Janelle said during 2022’s Sister Wives: One-on-One special. Since then, the pair don't seem to interact much. In fact, neither follow each other on Instagram, giving a clean break to the relationship.

Christine Brown

Christine became uneasy with her role in the family, eventually saying in an April 2021 episode that she "can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.” Their relationship eventually led to divorce, causing Kody quite a bit of emotional turmoil.

"We will never be there again. I’m living in a delusional world where I’m wishing Christine didn’t leave. I’m struggling with sort of a state of regret and frustration,” he said in a confessional. “It’s a weird thing to be getting left. It’s made me question getting into plural marriage. Question my faith. The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now.”