'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Pays Tribute to Son Garrison Six Months After His Death "I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn't stay." By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 6 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

In early 2024, Sister Wives fans mourned for Janelle Brown's son Garrison Brown, who died by suicide on March 5 at age 25. The second youngest of Janelle and Kody Brown's six children, Garrison had been appearing on his family's TLC show since the beginning. He was known as an animal lover who was handy around the house and often pitched in to help his family whenever it was needed.

He joined the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015, and was reportedly enrolled at the College of Southern Nevada as of 2023. He even launched his own online clothing store called Bobs Floral in 2019. In recent years, Garrison had become estranged from his dad, as had Garrison's twin brother, Gabriel. As the family continues to grieve, Janelle posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late son six months after his passing.

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown posted a moving tribute to son Garrison six months after his death.

On Sept. 5, Janelle posted a photo of her and Garrison to Instagram with the caption: "Six months ago today you went away. You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done."

Fans in the comments section sent their love and well wishes to Janelle. "I can’t imagine what you are going through and living through daily but I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, he was incredibly lucky to have you," wrote one person.

"Because you allowed us to view your life’s journey as a family we will never forget Garrison, he will forever be a beautiful soul," someone else commented. Another person wrote, "Oh sweetheart I am so deeply sorry. Too many are struggling in today's world. He will never be forgotten."