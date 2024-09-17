'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Throws Shade at Ex-Husband Kody on Instagram

TLC's popular reality series Sister Wives has documented the collapse of marital bliss between Kody Brown and his now-ex-wives Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown. Now, Christine throws shade at Kody on Instagram and proves that while she may seem to forgive, she's never going to forget.

Once upon a time, the Sister Wives family of the Browns seemed to be one happy unit. However, things fell apart with the wives one by one until Kody was left with just his "newest" wife, Robyn Brown. And Christine is passive-aggressively paying homage to the fact that she got out and seems happier than ever.

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown throws shade at Kody on Instagram.

Christine wasn't the first to call it quits with Kody. First, Meri left in 2014. But it wasn't as clean-cut as it seemed. Apparently, the split was cooked up to allow Kody to marry Robyn, and he and Meri stayed close. Then, Jenelle left in 2021. She moved into an RV after it became clear that she wasn't keen on how close Kody was growing to Robyn.

Shortly after Janelle left, Christine followed suit, also in 2021. And Meri officially ended things with Kody in 2023, joining her former sister wives in putting the Brown house in her rear-view mirror.

Recently, fans were asked what their favorite memories were of the show, and they were quick to chime in on Instagram. While many responded with sweet memories of family moments, more than a few celebrated the moments when Christine, Janelle, and Meri left Kody. And Christine was quick to use those comments to take a passive-aggressive stab at Kody.

Source: Instagram @christine_brownsw Christine Brown shares fan comments on an Instagram story

Fans give Christine the passive-aggressive words she needs to thumb her nose at Kody.

In an Instagram story, Christine highlighted screenshots of many fan comments of their favorite memories. And quite a few of those had some nice things to say — about Christine leaving Kody.

One fan wrote that their favorite moment in the show was, "When all 3 wives finally left Kody!!" Another added, "When you decide to leave him." Another fan agreed, writing, "When you all left him!!!" And one fan got more specific, writing, "Watching you gain the confidence to set boundaries and stand up for yourself."

Christine's decision to highlight those comments was clearly a stab at Kody, and proved that although she has moved on, she's not looking to make nice with him.

