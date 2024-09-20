Distractify
The Coyote Pass Property Has Proven to Be a Disaster for the 'Sister Wives' Cast

As of September 2024, the Coyote Pass property has not been paid off.

Published Sept. 20 2024, 3:46 p.m. ET
By

Published Sept. 20 2024, 3:46 p.m. ET

The lots on Coyote Pass
Source: YouTube

When a couple officially ties the knot, they usually dream of cozying up under one roof. But for Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his four wives, that idea is way off the table!

However, Kody proposed a plan: He, along with his wife Robyn and ex-wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, purchased land in Arizona to build their dream homes. Unfortunately, the project has turned into a disaster, leaving the Brown family in debt.

Kody and his wives at Coyote Pass
Source: YouTube
Is Coyote Pass from 'Sister Wives' paid off?

At the time of writing, Coyote Pass is still not paid off. In fact, the property has remained untouched since the day the Browns bought it back in 2018.

Despite intentions to pay off the property, In Touch reported that Kody and Robyn owed nearly $4,859 in late property taxes. Legal documents indicated Kody as the owner, while Robyn was noted as the owner of three parcels.

Mapping out the lots on Coyote Pass
Source: YouTube

After her split from Kody in 2021, Christine severed ties with the entire family and sold her share of the property back to him and Robyn for just $10. Janelle followed in her footsteps, leaving the blended family in late 2022.

However, by June 2023, The Sun reported that Janelle had successfully paid off her parcel of land. She and Kody managed to clear the debt on two parcels in their name, as well as an additional plot in Robyn's name.

In Season 18, Meri expressed frustration that no construction had taken place due to the outstanding debt: "Honestly, the property is the furthest thing from my mind," she said, adding, "There's a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out."

Coyote Pass
Source: YouTube

Kody mentioned plans to pay off Coyote Pass in Season 18 after Janelle had "pestered him about it." During a November 2023 episode, Kody, Robyn, and Meri argued over the land division.

Meri felt shortchanged, revealing that Kody had "already made the decision" regarding the land and that it was unfair she received only two acres while the others got four.

As of now, no building permits have been issued for the property. Plus, in August 2024, viewers learned Kody and Robyn listed their Flagstaff home for $1.65 million.

Does anyone live on Coyote Pass?

As of September 2024, none of the Brown family members live on Coyote Pass. Sadly, it's starting to look like they might never call this property home!

With the ongoing challenges and unresolved issues surrounding the land, it seems highly unlikely that anyone will settle there anytime soon.

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST, only on TLC.

