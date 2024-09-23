'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Opens a Flower Farm With Daughter Madison Brush

Since leaving her ex-husband Kody Brown in the dust, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is ready to bloom and has a new home and business to prove it to fans.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent Instagram post, Janelle announced she's expanding her entrepreneurial endeavors, along with one of her and Kody's six children. Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle Brown launched a flower farm with her and Kody's daughter, Madison.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Janelle posted a photo on her Instagram account to share that she was in business with her and Kody's daughter, Madison Brush (nee Brown), and Maddie's husband, Caleb. The trio posed outside as they wore T-shirts with their business, Taeda Farms' logo. In addition to the photo op, Janelle shared details about her "passion project" with her fans. "I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you — TAEDA FARMS!" she captioned the post.

"We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up." Janelle added that while learning a new business hasn't been "glamorous," she's excited to see how the business expands. "There’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way — but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special. We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!"

Article continues below advertisement

Janelle's business venture came after she bought a $289,000 property in Chocowinity, N.C., following her divorce from Kody. The new location is closer to Maddie's family and allows her to be farther from Kody and his current wife, Robyn Brown.