'Sister Wives' Star Kody Says He Thought About Skipping Logan and Michelle's Wedding

By Abi Travis Published Sept. 29 2024, 11:01 p.m. ET

After nearly 20 seasons of Sister Wives, dedicated viewers have come to know and love (or at least know and ... tolerate) members of the expansive family. When the show first aired, a couple of the family's kids hadn't even been born yet, and now some of them have grown up, gotten married, and added their own children to the fold.

Although he's not featured on the show very much, Logan Brown — the family's oldest kid — will always have a special place in viewers' hearts. In fact, he's one of the kids who is all grown up and married now! Details on his wedding aren't super available all over the internet, but Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn have opened up a bit about the experience and how it was pretty awkward for them given the timing.

Logan and Michelle's wedding is featured on Season 19 of 'Sister Wives' ... kind of.

In Episode 3 of Season 19, the family talks about going to a wedding, but they don't specify whose wedding it is, and the show's cameras were not allowed to film the event at all. However, there are a few clues that confirm that it's Logan and Michelle's October 2022 wedding.

First of all, we know that Season 19 was filmed in late 2022. We also know that the wedding occurred shortly before Mykelti gave birth to her twins, as she was on bed rest and couldn't be present for the nuptials. Finally, in the post-wedding clip where Janelle records her impressions of the wedding, we see that she is wearing the same outfit that she wore to Logan and Michelle's wedding, which she shared on Instagram following the event.

It's clear that Logan and Michelle simply wanted their special day to be a private affair with their closest family and friends, and they weren't interested in sharing it on the show. Makes total sense! That being said, we did learn some details from the parents of the family. At the time of the wedding, there was some speculation about whether Kody and Robyn had attended at all, since this was also taking place at a time where the five parents were going through quite a bit of personal drama.

Kody and Robyn did attend Logan and Michelle's wedding, even though Kody said he initially wanted to skip it.

As it turns out, Kody and Robyn did attend, but they didn't interact with the other moms much. "Robyn and I were put over kind of in a corner, probably for our safety. … It was just in the back," Kody said of the seating arrangements. Kody also accused "some people" (presumably Christine) of exaggerating how much fun they were having at the wedding. "I saw Christine there as well but I didn’t talk to her," he said. "I did feel like some people were trying to look like they were having more fun than me. This is how childish this whole divorce has been."

The other moms also acknowledged that things were rather awkward between the other parents of the family. Janelle said that Kody said hello to her a couple of times throughout the night but it was "just so weird after 30 years [of marriage]."

It was weird for Meri, too. "Being at the wedding was a little bit awkward just because there are some people in the family that don’t really want to interact with me," she said. "I’m kind of in the middle of this breakup, it’s just kind of weird. … But at the same time, there’s definitely people who are OK with me being in their presence, and those are the people that I hang out with."

Anyone who has experienced difficult family dynamics knows the challenge of navigating big events where everyone is present. We have to assume that those challenges are escalated even further in a family with so many members, plus the fact that most of them are on TV talking about each other constantly!