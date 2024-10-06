Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “What’s She Looking At?” — ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fan Notices Bizarre Empty Bench After Rewatching Show "It's like so obvious that they did cuts with the other person not sitting on the bench." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 6 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @syddamarvich8

A TikToker named Sydda (@syddamarvich8) clocked a mistake in an early 2000s show she only realized upon rewatching the series.

The Gilmore Girls fan writes in a text overlay of the video that reads, "Just noticed this." The scene shows two of the show's characters, Lorelai and Sookie, engaged in a conversation while sitting on a bench. Sydda, however, notices that there's something odd about the whole situation.

"OK I just noticed something," the TikToker says at the top of the video as she chuckles. "Like, see how close they're sitting on this bench? And then just wait until it switches to them talking to each other."

The scene briefly cuts to a side coverage shot of them speaking to Jackson who comes out on the porch while talking on the phone. "It's like so obvious that they did cuts with the other person not sitting on the bench. Just wait right here," she says, telling users to keep an eye out for the quirk she spotted in the episode.

There's a brief cut in the video, but she's still showing the same scene and then, finally, the single shot of Sookie comes up on the screen. Sydda immediately starts laughing as she points to the empty bench seat in the frame. It's fairly obvious, even in the quick cutaway, that there isn't anyone else sitting on the bench.

That's because the chain that the swinging bench hangs from on Lorelai's side is clearly in the shot. It only gets stranger for there. In Lorelai's single shot, it's clear that Sookie was made to move from her position so the actor's reactions and coverage could be clearly captured from that angle.

Sydda continues to laugh as the scene jumps back and forth between the two actors. "Look you can see the other chains ... on the end," she says, giggling throughout the clip.

"Like Sookie was just sitting right there!" she says, pointing out the negative space again. The social media user also knows that there was something off about the actor's eye line as well. "And where is she looking? They're looking like way past the bench!"

She continues, "I can't." The clip then cuts back out to their double shot, and Jackson storms out on the porch again holding a cleaver in his hand. And there's Lorelai and Sookie again, cozying up with one another on the bench. "And they're like right next to each other again."

Numerous folks who responded to her video started sharing some of their own favorite foibles from the series. Like this one person who told the TikToker: "Just wait till you notice the episode of Miss Patty standing outside Luke’s waiting for her cue to enter the scene."