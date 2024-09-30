Home > Viral News > Trending Woman in Viral TikTok Channels Theresa Caputo in Hilarious "Drive-by" Psychic Reading "If this wasn’t filmed, I wouldn’t have believed you," one TikTok user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 30 2024, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@theechicktoyofila

Though they're sometimes viewed as phony, mediums are often sought out by people who wish to communicate with dead loved ones, solve mysteries, and more. They can even become celebrities, like Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo or Netflix's Tyler Henry.

If you're trying to connect with someone beyond the veil but you don't have the cash or connections to hire a psychic, don't worry — it turns out that if you hang out at the bar long enough, one might come to you. In a viral TikTok video, one woman's fun night out with her friend led to an unexpected run-in with a medium, a message from her late grandmother, and a hilarious moment now immortalized on the video-sharing app. Let's take a look.



Woman channels Theresa Caputo in hilarious drive-by psychic reading.

TikTok user @theechicktoyofila, or Jo'Anne, shared the hilarious moment with viewers on Sept. 26. The clip shows her out at a bar or similar establishment, using a kitschy, coin-operated "Personality Testing" machine. Jo'Anna waits for the machine to read her personality, joking with her friend, who is behind the camera.

As the flashing lights come to a stop, the machine tells Jo'Anna that she's been identified as a "pushover" — but, little does she know, she's about to be read even further.

"A pushover," Jo'Anna jokes, "'Cause I'mma push over your hoe [sic]." However, her banter is interrupted by something mystical and unexpected. The camera pans over as another woman begins talking to Jo'Anna out of the blue: "I'm a medium."

The woman continues, unprompted: "I can tell you right now that your grandmother ... knows that you deserve better than the s--t that you're dealing with." As she walks away mysteriously, "Low" by Flo-Rida starts playing over the loud speaker to punctuate the moment. It's something that needs to be seen in order to be fully appreciated.

Jo'Anna looks into the camera, shocked and confused by what has just occurred. Though the mysterious woman hangs out for a few seconds longer, sticking around to tell Jo'Anna that she's going through the same thing — though the "thing" is never clarified — she ultimately retreats further into the building, leaving Jo'Anna and her friend stunned.

In the comments, folks can't get enough of the unnamed woman, who many are comparing to Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo for her blonde hair and accent. "Not the Theresa Caputo drive-by," one TikTok user joked.

Theresa Caputo

Another TikTok user said, "I’m so glad people are starting to realize the universe has impeccable timing and top tier humor," in reference to the timely beat drop. "Philosophers will be studying this video in the future," yet another user joked.