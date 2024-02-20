Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Theresa Caputo’s Psychic Powers Have Definitely Paid Off — Check Out Her Net Worth! Theresa Caputo was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode of TLC's 'Long Island Medium,' which aired for 14 seasons. She has a new show now. By Pretty Honore Feb. 20 2024, Published 8:08 a.m. ET Source: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Reality TV star Theresa Caputo’s psychic powers helped her secure 14 seasons of her own show on TLC. While Long Island Medium went off-air in 2019, her supernatural adventures didn't end there. Lifetime's Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits made its debut in January 2024, proving that after all these years, our good sis has still got it.

More than a few critics have accused Theresa of paranormal malpractice over the years. Nevertheless, she persists in her pursuit to communicate with the dead. Most would agree that Theresa’s line of work is unconventional, but it pays pretty well. So, what’s Theresa’s net worth? Well, let’s find out!

Source: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

How much is Theresa Caputo's net worth as a spiritual medium?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Theresa is worth a whopping $2 million — but we’re not so sure their estimation is accurate. Nicki Swift reported that Theresa made $25,000 per episode of Long Island Medium. Given that there are 175 episodes of Long Island Medium, that means that she would have made more than $4,000,000 during her tenure on the show.

Also, Theresa has made guest appearances on shows like The Masked Singer, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Dr. Oz Show, and more. It may surprise some to learn that Theresa is also a published author. She has three books available for purchase. And the money train hasn’t stopped moving! Luckily for fans, Theresa is taking her show on the road with Raising Spirits.

Source: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Theresa Caputo Reality TV star, Psychic Medium, Author Net worth: $2 million Theresa Caputo is an American reality TV star and psychic medium best known for appearing on TLC’s Long Island Medium for 14 seasons, Today, she stars in Lifetime’s Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits. Theresa was married to her now ex-husband for 28 years before they divorced in 2008. Together, they share two children — Victoria Caputo and Larry Caputo Jr. Birth date: June 10, 1967 Birthplace: Hicksville, N.Y. Birth name: Theresa Brigandi Marriages: Larry Caputo (m. 1989–2018) Kids: 2 Father: Nicholas Brigandi Mother: Veronica Brigandi

The lifetime series won’t only focus on Theresa’s supernatural abilities, it will also hone in on her personal life as a mom, grandma, and recent divorcee. “She celebrates her son’s wedding, helps her daughter adjust to motherhood, visits with her parents next door … and channels her share of spirits for others,” the show’s synopsis says.

After watching the medium touch hundreds of spirits over the years, you may be wondering how can get a reading from Theresa. Here's what we know!

How much does Theresa Caputo charge for a reading?

For those hoping to book a session with Theresa, it’s as easy as filling out a form on her website. However, there’s no telling how long you’ll have to wait to secure a spot.