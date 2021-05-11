Theresa Caputo Has a New Man, but She's Keeping Him out of the Public Eye

Psychic Theresa Caputo stole our hearts over ten years ago when Long Island Medium premiered on TLC in 2011. When we first met Theresa, she was just a mom from Long Island, living a normal life with her family, until Long Island Medium became a huge hit for TLC and launched the Caputo family into stardom.

For the past 14 seasons, we’ve seen Theresa’s kids grow up, and we’ve seen Theresa grow as well. We all watched on as Theresa divorced her ex-husband, Larry. But since then, Theresa is back in the dating game and ready to love again.

So, who is the medium seeing? We have all the details below!