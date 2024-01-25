Home > Television > Reality TV Theresa Caputo Returns to TV With New Lifetime Series 'Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits' Psychic medium Theresa Caputo of 'Long Island Medium' fame returns with new show 'Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits.' Read on for what we know about it. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 25 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @theresacaputo

After Long Island Medium ended in 2019 after a successful eight year run, star and psychic medium Theresa Caputo took a step away from the cameras to focus on connecting with her fans on her podcast Hey Spirit, going on tour, and spending time with her family. However, the self-proclaimed clairvoyant rejoined the reality TV world in 2024 with a new show titled Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits.

Unlike Long Island Medium which aired on TLC, her sophomore series Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits will air on Lifetime starting on Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. EST. So, what is Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits all about? Details below.

Source: Lifetime

What is 'Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits' about?

Lifetime's Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits gives viewers a more intimate look at Theresa's personal life and spiritual journey. We'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her highly acclaimed tour Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience as well as her family life post-divorce Larry Caputo, whom she was married to for 28 years, and her new role as a grandmother.

The series will feature the Long Island native's daughter Victoria and son Larry Caputo Jr., as well as her parents Nick and Ronnie, who live next door. Whether she's running an errand or decides to give an impromptu reading, the cameras were there to capture all the realities of Theresa's daily life.

Why did 'Long Island Medium' end?

Theresa became a household name on Long Island Medium, where she brought comfort and closure to countless clients by connecting them with their deceased loved ones. The show ran for 14 seasons with its last episode in December 2019. There have been rumors that the show was canceled as a result of the pandemic in 2020.

However, Discovery Plus sent out promotional materials in January 2021 claiming a new season of Long Island Medium was set to premiere in February of that year. Theresa also shared news of this alleged new season on her website and included the trailer. In the trailer, she was seen out in public wearing a face mask as well as at home doing virtual readings, hinting that the series was filmed in 2020. However, it appears this new season never made it to air.