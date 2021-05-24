Victoria Caputo Married Michael Mastrandrea in a Lavish New York Ceremony

One snapshot from the wedding festivities that threw many fans for a loop was that of the Caputo clan joining together for a family snapshot. Theresa and her ex-husband, Larry, have been notably distant since their messy divorce, with each pursuing their own romantic interests, but they put their very public differences aside on Victoria's big day to celebrate the huge milestone.

The happy couple's wedding took place at Our Lady of Mercy church based in Hicksville, N.Y., a Long Island staple. They released butterflies after the ceremony to symbolize their new union before transitioning the festivities to famed Jersey City, N.J., restaurant Hudson House for a rooftop view of the Manhattan skyline accompanied by drinks and food.

We wish Victoria and Michael luck as they navigate the newlywed life!