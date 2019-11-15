Theresa Caputo Still Loves Her Ex-Husband, Larry — but Only as a Friend

TLC stars Theresa and Larry Caputo got divorced in 2018, after 28 years of marriage. Season 12 of Long Island Medium captured the slow demise of the relationship — and while many viewers expected Larry to vanish from the show that didn't quite happen.

His regular appearances — now that their daughter Victoria is getting married — led some to speculate: Is the Long Island medium back with her husband? Is there any chance the iconic couple could give it another shot?

Larry recently appeared on Season 14 of Long Island Medium. Fueling rumors even more is Theresa, who gave multiple interviews in which she described how much she loved her former husband and emphasized the painful absence he had left in her life.

"I still love Larry, it's ... how can I not? You know, we had 34 years together. Larry and I started dating when I was 18, you know?," she told to Good Housekeeping as recently as October 2019.

"It's hard because sometimes there are those times where I'll go, 'Oh, I'm going to go call Larry and tell him,' and then I go, 'Oh wait, I can't do that,'" Theresa explained Good Housekeeping on a separate occasion.

"I know it's very trying for the both of us. I don't want to make it just about me. I know it's the same for Theresa also," Larry was quoted saying in a recent Distractify article. Would this provide enough ground for speculations? Well, not quite.

It's unlikely that the Long Island medium and Larry would get back together anytime soon... Larry started dating a new woman months before their divorce in December 2018. In February, he posted a now-deleted selfie with an unidentified companion, whom he referred to in the caption as his "baby boo", reports Good Housekeeping. Soon after, he made significant efforts to change his life and reinvent himself. He moved to the sunny, stress-free Santa Monica, CA, and plunged himself into a new venture.

As an experienced winemaker, Larry started a new label specializing in Chianti wine. In July 2018, he made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, whom the TMZ casually referred to as "the hot Grandma from 'Bama." However, his much-debated affair with Connie Talley Stauddy was anything but short-lived. The duo are an official item, and there aren't any signs indicating that they would be any less happy than they were when the relationship began.

Season 14 of Long Island Medium sees Theresa plunge herself into a whole array of new adventures — which include a unique form of exercise, goat yoga, visits to spas operating with state-of-the-art technology and unusual steaming devices, and of course, a return to her much-beloved weight-lifting and body-building exercises.

