'Long Island Medium' Star Victoria Caputo Got Her Wedding Dress at Kleinfeld Bridal

A wedding is always a happy thing, and the 25-year-old Victoria seems over the moon to be marrying her best friend Michael Mastrandrea. We got as many deets as we could possibly scrub up about their upcoming nuptials.

When is Victoria Caputo's wedding? Victoria got engaged to boyfriend Michael Mastrandrea earlier this year (it seemed like a romantic Valentine's Day!), and these two lovebirds have been wedding planning like crazy ever since.

Victoria's mom, the Long Island Medium herself, Theresa, told Extra, "The wedding planning has begun... Victoria just knows what she wants and it always works out. Nothing crazy, very laid back... I have taken such a back seat. I said whatever she wants, within reason... and she is sticking to it."

Theresa recently posted this pic from Kleinfeld, where Victoria "said yes to the dress!" That shopping experience is so fun. It seems like Victoria is really on her way to having the wedding of her dreams. It seems like all the drama her family has been through in the last couple of years has gone to the wayside. Everyone's just really excited for Victoria and Michael.

Soon after Victoria found her dress, the couple held an engagement party, where they gathered all their closest friends and family to start the celebration of them as a couple. And they looked adorable throughout the whole thing.

So who is Michael Mastrandrea anyway? Who is this guy that Victoria is about to marry? We don't know too much about him except for that he's constantly posting pics of him and Victoria and has extremely well-manicured eyebrows.

Victoria and Michael have reportedly been dating for around two years. They seem super in love and very cute about it. He probably won't be appearing in the new season of Long Island Medium, though. Victoria herself stopped appearing in the show last year. It's not about the drama; she just has a lot of other things going on! She became a cosmetologist, and now she's got a wedding to plan.

Victoria has been posting wedding planning and engagement celebration pics on her Instagram page pretty much nonstop since she got engaged, and honestly, we can't blame her. The whole wedding planning process is tons of fun!