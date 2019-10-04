Why Was 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Son Larry in the Hospital?

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo's son has been in the news recently more than his famous mother. No, he hasn't been taking part in the family business or something like that. As it turns out, Lawrence "Larry" Caputo Jr. has been dealing with a particularly painful-sounding surgery. Here's what you should know about the Long Island Medium's son and what he's been up to.

What happened to the Long Island Medium's son? Theresa's son Larry actually needed surgery in late September to repair his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). That type of surgery is pretty extensive, as it involves a graft to replace the body's original ligament. It's a common but major surgery that means you'll be out of commission for anywhere from two to six months. It sounds like Larry needed a lot of work done, but it's unclear what happened to him that he would require surgery.

While Larry has yet to comment on his injury or how he incurred it in the first place, his mother certainly wasn't shy about letting everyone know. "Just like his Momma my poor baby had to have ACL surgery this week," Theresa wrote alongside a photo she posted to Instagram of her son lounging in the hospital on the path to recovery. The worried mama was all about hoping her boy ended up getting well soon, but it might be quite a while before he's up and walking normally again.

With the affected leg in a cast and the other outstretched in the hospital chair, he appeared to be in reasonably good spirits, despite what must have been a very painful and frustrating surgery. Just a few days ago, Theresa took to Instagram with a sweet snap of her standing with a pair of crutches as well as Larry, as the two smiled into the camera.

"Back home with his Momma while he heals from surgery 💙 #mysonmyson #mommasboy #longislandmedium #theresacaputo," wrote the Long Island Medium star. It looks like Larry is certainly in good hands as he's well on his way to making a full recovery.

Theresa also wished her son a very happy 29th birthday this week on her Instagram page, as he just turned 29, with four different photos of Larry posing alongside his mother over the years. "Happy Birthday to my son 💙 I didn’t know what a profound unconditional love was until I held my baby boy Happy 29th 🍾I’m so proud to be your Mom #mysonmyson #birthdayboy #firstborn #longislandmedium #theresacaputo," she shared.