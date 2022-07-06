Theresa and Larry Caputo's Divorce Came Down to Several Crucial Factors
Making the decision to marry and spend the rest of your life with someone is the ultimate vow. Becoming one with your partner means supporting them through the good and bad and pledging to navigate life together. Unfortunately, the union of marriage doesn't always last for some people. Long Island Medium stars Theresa Caputo and her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, are living proof that marriages can fall apart when you least expect it.
Fans of the TLC series are likely aware that Theresa and Larry were married for decades. And after spending so much time with a person, it’s hard to wrap your mind around the demise of a marriage.So, why did Theresa and Larry Caputo divorce? Read on for the 4-1-1.
Theresa and Larry Caputo divorced due to issues with communication, not spending time with each other, and other issues.
Marriage is not to be taken lightly. Fans of Long Island Medium were saddened to learn about the demise of Theresa and Larry’s marriage. The pair wed in 1989, separated in 2017, and finalized their divorce in 2018.
And while both parties seemingly struggled with the separation on the show, fans hoped that the two would rethink their decision. However, it appears that there are various reasons as to why the couple pulled the plug on their marriage.
According to The Sun, Larry credited communication issues and the couple not spending enough time together as the primary causes for their marriage falling apart.
“We're having a difficult time,” Larry reportedly shared with friends on the TLC series. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."
Not to mention, in an October 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Theresa shared that things simply changed in their marriage.
“I’m grieving my 30, almost 34 years, with Larry,” Theresa told the publication. “This is a grieving process, but things weren’t the same that they were 34 years ago. So, of course, I miss that aspect.”
Marriage may be in the cards in Theresa Caputo’s future.
The idea of getting married after a failed relationship would naturally give anyone the jitters. So, it makes perfect sense why Theresa is on the fence about jumping the broom in the future.
“I never thought of it, and I have to say I don’t know,” Theresa said about possibly getting married again to Us Weekly in 2018. “Right now, I would have to say no. I’m very content where I am in my life. I’m very blessed. Do I want to have someone to share companionship with and to have someone? Absolutely. But, to actually get married, I don’t know.”
If nothing has changed in Theresa's personal life, we have a feeling that the reality star may have changed her tune about marriage. In a 2021 People interview, Theresa shared that she met a new man in the midst of COVID-19. So, it's safe to say that love and possibly marriage, may be in the air once again.
And as for Larry? In 2018, he reportedly began dating a woman named Connie Talley — whom he met in a rather interesting way — but it's unclear if they are still together.