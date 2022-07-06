Theresa and Larry Caputo's Divorce Came Down to Several Crucial Factors

Marriage is not to be taken lightly. Fans of Long Island Medium were saddened to learn about the demise of Theresa and Larry’s marriage. The pair wed in 1989, separated in 2017, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

And while both parties seemingly struggled with the separation on the show, fans hoped that the two would rethink their decision. However, it appears that there are various reasons as to why the couple pulled the plug on their marriage.