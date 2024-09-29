Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Just Pay the $3" — Chipotle Customer Called "Ratchet" for Recording Herself Stealing Drink "Why places are charging for a cup of water?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 29 2024, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dianydivine

A woman who recorded herself stealing Aqua Fresca at Chipotle by pouring it into a free water cup sparked a viral TikTok debate. Diany (@dianydivine) accrued over 4.7 million views on her "Chipotle Hack" clip and there are throngs of people who either applauded or decried the fountain drink finesse she pulled off.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't be the only one that does this. Every time I come to Chipotle, I ask for a cup of water and I go right here," the TikToker states, heading over to the store's Agua Fresca section.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

The influencer records herself stealing a beverage from the chain. "And I come right there, and I get it like that and then I go like this." She then moves her cup to the area to grab a lid but says that she doesn't take the first lid, presumably because it's dirty. She uses her manicured nails to pry that top lid off.

"And you never wanna take the first one...so I go to the second. Right? And I go like that and then I make this goes in there," she says, flipping the top lid into the trash, flicking it with her finger. "And then I go like this," she says, continuing to narrate the process of stealing a Chipotle Agua Fresca and then putting a lid on the water cup and taking a straw to insert into the beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I go like that and then I go like that," she narrates, finally tossing the straw wrapper in the trash and placing the plastic drinking apparatus in her cup. "And then you gotta make sure you take...enough napkins for the road," she says, extricating a wad of napkins from a dispenser in the store.

Article continues below advertisement

She tosses the napkins in a bag, "And you stick it in there. And you grab that and you go like this and then I go like that," she says, walking out of the eatery and onto the street.

Source: TikTok | @dianydivine

Article continues below advertisement

"And that's how you get a free drink with your Chipotle meal. Salu," she says, holding the cup up to the camera while standing in what looks like the parking lot of the Chipotle she just frequented.

TikTokers who saw her video were divided over the woman's actions.

It seems that there were some folks who weren't exactly thrilled about the woman's decision to take the Aqua Fresca from Chipotle. One penned that it was a poor mark on her character to steal just because she could get away with it. "Nah I just buy a drink because character is who you are when nobody is watching."

Article continues below advertisement

Another person remarked that because of their own personal experience of living with someone who worked in the restaurant industry they always make sure to pay for the drinks that they get. "My husband ran a restaurant. I just pay the $3 and keep it honest."

Source: TikTok | @dianydivine

Article continues below advertisement

Others said that it's because of the way Diany and other customers behave that restaurants have decided to do away with self-serve drink kiosks altogether. "That's why places are charging for a cup of water...thanks for that," one said. While another wrote, "This is exactly why most fast food places are taking away the personal drink stations."

However, others have said that they haven't had success with pulling off this scheme: "I once did this. Got a water cup and put soda in it. The manager came up and took my cup and threw it in the trash," one penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dianydivine

And there were others, like this person, who thought that she could've taken her Chipotle extras a little further. "You forgot to go like that and put a bottle of Tobasco in the bag like that," they wrote. Someone else thought that with surging fast food prices, it's only fair for someone to treat themselves to a free beverage with their meal: "I do this at Panera! lol drinks should be included with the crazy prices we’re paying."

Article continues below advertisement

Diany claps back at the critics

In a follow-up video, Diany states that she agrees with another commenter who penned that because the word "agua" is in the name of the beverage she stole, that this technically counts as water. Diany remarks that just because the drink is a little bit colored, "don't mean nothing," she states in the video which shows several rhinestones and other bedazzled stick-ons appended to her face.

After seeing the way she responded in her video, however, several people thought that she had to be trolling as they couldn't believe someone actually walks around and exists in the world with this type of personality and mannerisms. "Wow i hope you are trolling bc that’s just sad." "I think she’s trolling."

Article continues below advertisement