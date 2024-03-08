Home > Television A Return to Stars Hollow Could Be in Your Future — Details on a 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion In the wise words of Lorelei Gilmore: "It feels right. Such a long time getting here. Sometimes it's just a journey, you know?" By Alex West Mar. 8 2024, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

We all want to return to Stars Hollow as soon as possible. After all, there's nothing better than a cup of hot coffee from Luke's Diner in the morning followed by a nice stroll and hanging out at the gazebo. The best part of all, though, will always be those quirky and lovable characters on Gilmore Girls.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Amy Sherman-Palladino was very generous when she gave us Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but that didn't satisfy our hunger for another cupcake or two from Weston's Bakery.

Will there be more 'Gilmore Girls'?

As of writing, there are no set plans for the future, but that last episode did totally leave us on a cliffhanger, so we can only hope to get some answers in the future. The good news is that it doesn't seem like there's any opposition to the idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Lauren Graham, or better known by fans as the Lorelei Gilmore, weighed in happily on the subject. "If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy," she told Collider in 2021. "I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that's deserving of their devotion."

Article continues below advertisement

She had previously told Deadline in 2017 that she didn't want to "overstay their welcome." However, fans certainly won't have any issue with inviting the cast back into their homes... and on their screens. Alexis Bledel, the actress for Rory, added that she was "interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into.”

A huge through line by many of the actor's opinions is that a lot of these decisions depend on Amy, our favorite writer. In the meantime, Amy has kept busy by working on other shows like the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Now, with some free time, fingers crossed she'll return to her old town.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Her thoughts aren't a total secret, though, and it looks like there are still aspects of the story that she wants to indulge us with. "Well, the thing about families is they never work their s**t out. They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there," she told Rolling Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

"It will always be what it is. There were a couple of things [I wanted to explore] but we just didn’t have the time. I really never liked the way Lane’s life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she’s patterned after my best friend. Sorry, Helen [Pai]. And I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be."

Some of the other actors also have some thoughts on where the story could go. Scott Patterson, who plays Luke, suggested that a new series should give the fans a "big, fat wedding," according to Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

"Jess has come back into the fold. He’s their nanny. He runs a gym. He opened up the Stars Hollow Gym. Rory’s back, and she’s running the Stars Hollow Gazette. She’s doing a lot of articles on the gym and on old people having kids," he told Elite Daily speculating on a story where Rory and Jess end up together.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Rory could also totally have gotten back with Logan, instead. After all, who's baby is it really? Apparently actor Matt Czuchry admitted to Us Weekly that he knew the identity of the dad, but wouldn't fess up.