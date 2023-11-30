Home > Entertainment These 19 Gifts Will Take Your Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Fan Back to Stars Hollow 'Gilmore Girls' has continued to be a popular show to binge watch, even if it ended in the 2000s. Get your favorite fan one of these gifts they'll love. By Sara Belcher Nov. 29 2023, Published 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Amazon; Etsy/GlowWicksCo

Though Gilmore Girls aired its finale in 2007, the television show has continued to find new fans (and keep its old ones) through various streaming platforms. Even if Rory's boyfriends are bad role models and Lorelai and Rory's relationship has been picked apart online, the series continues to be a well-loved one. Every friend group has at least one Gilmore Girls fan, so consider picking up one of these gifts that are perfect for your favorite Stars Hollow wanna-be resident.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilmore Girls' alphabet tote bag

Let's face it: everyone could use a good tote bag. The various graphics on this bag feature 26 different iconic pieces from the show (in alphabetical order, of course), and it's a gift the recipient is bound to get use out of. Price: $18.99 on Amazon.

'Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook'

For the friend who loves to cook, get them a cookbook inspired by the recipes featured in Gilmore Girls. Not only will they love the crossover between two of their favorite things, but you may even benefit from some of their yummy creations. Price: $32.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A PDF to track the Rory Gilmore reading challenge

Throughout all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, Rory reads more than 400 books, many of which are pieces of classic literature. If you have a friend who's been meaning to read all of those same books, get them this digital tracker so they can follow their progress as they work through all of the books. Price: $5.50 on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke's coffee shop sweatshirt

So much of Gilmore Girls takes place at Luke's coffee shop, so why not get your favorite fan a sweatshirt featuring the fictional cafe's logo? Price: $34.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A signed copy of the script for the 'Gilmore Girls' pilot.

A true Gilmore Girls fan probably knows the whole pilot by heart — and this copy of the script signed by the whole cast is bound to be a gift they'll cherish. Price: $21.95 on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

A set of four mugs with various 'Gilmore Girls' locales

Luke's isn't the only recurring setting in Gilmore Girls, so instead of settling on just one to focus on when selecting a gift for a friend, get this collection of four mugs. This way you friend can choose between Stars Hollow, Dragonfly Inn, Chilton Prep, or Luke's to have their morning coffee with. Price: $33.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Dragonfly Inn t-shirt

Acknowledge all of the work Lorelai did to keep the Dragonfly Inn running with this t-shirt showcasing the fictional hotel. Price: $20.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am watching Gilmore Girls" socks

No one is mad at socks as a gift — and these are the perfect gift for the friend who you always find with their feet up binging Gilmore Girls once again. Price: $15.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gilmore Girls' theme keychains

If Gilmore Girls is a bonding point for you and another, get this matching keychain set commemorating the theme song, so you always have a piece of the other with you. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Graham's autobiography

Lauren Graham, the actress who played Lorelai Gilmore, reflects on her time filming the show in this memoir. The book even includes excerpts from Lauren's diary that she kept while Gilmore Girls was still airing, giving your favorite fan a closer look at the show. Price: $18 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

A book sleeve inspired by the show

While your friend is trying to read all of the same books Rory worked her way through in Gilmore Girls, get them a book sleeve inspired by the season so they never have to worry about their next novel getting ruined in a messy bag. Price: $14.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gilmore Girls' trivia game.

For the friend who won't stop sharing fun facts while they rewatch Gilmore Girls, put their knowledge to the test with this trivia game and episode guide. Price: $18 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gilmore Girls' inspired bookmarks.

Again, if you have a friend who loves to read like Rory, they're going to need some bookmarks — and these ones are magnetic so they're less likely to fall out in between reading sessions. Price: $9.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gilmore Girls' tarot cards

For the friend who not only loved Gilmore Girls, but also gives the best tarot readings, get them this tarot deck featuring some of the characters and places from the hit show. Price: $60 on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

A t-shirt of Dean Forester's face.

Even though Dean wasn't the best person for Rory, give the friend who won't get over their relationship a t-shirt covered with pictures of his face. Besides, who doesn't have a soft spot for the boy next door? Price: $35.73+ on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I smell snow" print

Lorelai would frequently comment when it smelled like it was going to snow, and for the friend who also claims to smell the snow before it comes, get them this beautiful print of Rory and Lorelai walking into their house at Christmas time. Price: $20 on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Yale sweatshirt

Rory may have dropped out of Yale, but that doesn't mean you can't give a subtle nod to her time at the university with this sweatshirt (even if you couldn't graduate there either). Price: $36.99 on Amazon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Smells Like She's Watching Gilmore Girls Again" candle

Candles are always a great gift — and your Gilmore Girls-loving friend will appreciate this one, which smells like Rory studying while sipping coffee (according to the store listing). Price: $26.19 on Etsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Stars Hollow iced coffee to-go cup