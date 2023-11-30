These 19 Gifts Will Take Your Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Fan Back to Stars Hollow
'Gilmore Girls' has continued to be a popular show to binge watch, even if it ended in the 2000s. Get your favorite fan one of these gifts they'll love.
Though Gilmore Girls aired its finale in 2007, the television show has continued to find new fans (and keep its old ones) through various streaming platforms. Even if Rory's boyfriends are bad role models and Lorelai and Rory's relationship has been picked apart online, the series continues to be a well-loved one.
Every friend group has at least one Gilmore Girls fan, so consider picking up one of these gifts that are perfect for your favorite Stars Hollow wanna-be resident.
Gilmore Girls' alphabet tote bag
Let's face it: everyone could use a good tote bag. The various graphics on this bag feature 26 different iconic pieces from the show (in alphabetical order, of course), and it's a gift the recipient is bound to get use out of.
Price: $18.99 on Amazon.
'Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook'
For the friend who loves to cook, get them a cookbook inspired by the recipes featured in Gilmore Girls. Not only will they love the crossover between two of their favorite things, but you may even benefit from some of their yummy creations.
Price: $32.99 on Amazon.
A PDF to track the Rory Gilmore reading challenge
Throughout all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, Rory reads more than 400 books, many of which are pieces of classic literature. If you have a friend who's been meaning to read all of those same books, get them this digital tracker so they can follow their progress as they work through all of the books.
Price: $5.50 on Etsy.
Luke's coffee shop sweatshirt
So much of Gilmore Girls takes place at Luke's coffee shop, so why not get your favorite fan a sweatshirt featuring the fictional cafe's logo?
Price: $34.99 on Amazon.
A signed copy of the script for the 'Gilmore Girls' pilot.
A true Gilmore Girls fan probably knows the whole pilot by heart — and this copy of the script signed by the whole cast is bound to be a gift they'll cherish.
Price: $21.95 on Etsy.
A set of four mugs with various 'Gilmore Girls' locales
Luke's isn't the only recurring setting in Gilmore Girls, so instead of settling on just one to focus on when selecting a gift for a friend, get this collection of four mugs. This way you friend can choose between Stars Hollow, Dragonfly Inn, Chilton Prep, or Luke's to have their morning coffee with.
Price: $33.99 on Amazon.
Dragonfly Inn t-shirt
Acknowledge all of the work Lorelai did to keep the Dragonfly Inn running with this t-shirt showcasing the fictional hotel.
Price: $20.99 on Amazon.
"I am watching Gilmore Girls" socks
No one is mad at socks as a gift — and these are the perfect gift for the friend who you always find with their feet up binging Gilmore Girls once again.
Price: $15.99 on Amazon.
'Gilmore Girls' theme keychains
If Gilmore Girls is a bonding point for you and another, get this matching keychain set commemorating the theme song, so you always have a piece of the other with you.
Price: $9.99 on Amazon.
Lauren Graham's autobiography
Lauren Graham, the actress who played Lorelai Gilmore, reflects on her time filming the show in this memoir. The book even includes excerpts from Lauren's diary that she kept while Gilmore Girls was still airing, giving your favorite fan a closer look at the show.
Price: $18 on Amazon.
A book sleeve inspired by the show
While your friend is trying to read all of the same books Rory worked her way through in Gilmore Girls, get them a book sleeve inspired by the season so they never have to worry about their next novel getting ruined in a messy bag.
Price: $14.99 on Amazon.
'Gilmore Girls' trivia game.
For the friend who won't stop sharing fun facts while they rewatch Gilmore Girls, put their knowledge to the test with this trivia game and episode guide.
Price: $18 on Amazon.
'Gilmore Girls' inspired bookmarks.
Again, if you have a friend who loves to read like Rory, they're going to need some bookmarks — and these ones are magnetic so they're less likely to fall out in between reading sessions.
Price: $9.99 on Amazon.
'Gilmore Girls' tarot cards
For the friend who not only loved Gilmore Girls, but also gives the best tarot readings, get them this tarot deck featuring some of the characters and places from the hit show.
Price: $60 on Etsy.
A t-shirt of Dean Forester's face.
Even though Dean wasn't the best person for Rory, give the friend who won't get over their relationship a t-shirt covered with pictures of his face. Besides, who doesn't have a soft spot for the boy next door?
Price: $35.73+ on Etsy.
"I smell snow" print
Lorelai would frequently comment when it smelled like it was going to snow, and for the friend who also claims to smell the snow before it comes, get them this beautiful print of Rory and Lorelai walking into their house at Christmas time.
Price: $20 on Etsy.
Yale sweatshirt
Rory may have dropped out of Yale, but that doesn't mean you can't give a subtle nod to her time at the university with this sweatshirt (even if you couldn't graduate there either).
Price: $36.99 on Amazon.
"Smells Like She's Watching Gilmore Girls Again" candle
Candles are always a great gift — and your Gilmore Girls-loving friend will appreciate this one, which smells like Rory studying while sipping coffee (according to the store listing).
Price: $26.19 on Etsy.
Stars Hollow iced coffee to-go cup
For the friend who wants to make their coffee at home and take it with them on their next study session, get them this iced coffee cup commemorating Stars Hollow.
Price: $18+ on Etsy.