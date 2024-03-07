Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Netflix Learns From Past Mistakes! The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Will Be Pre-Recorded After the chaos of the not-so-live 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 reunion, Netflix is doubling down on its pre-recorded format for the Season 6 reunion. By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 7 2024, Published 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Yet another season of Love Is Blind has concluded, but don't fret — the excitement is just beginning! That's right, the Season 6 cast reunites for a reunion special, ready to delve into the most unforgettable and heartfelt moments of the season while also dishing out all the juicy post-show revelations.

Now, let's tackle all those burning questions: When can viewers expect the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion to hit the streaming platform? Who from the cast will make an appearance and spill the tea? And, most importantly, why isn't the highly-anticipated reunion special airing live on Netflix? Read on for all the known details!

Source: Netflix

Why isn't the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion live?

First and foremost, make sure to mark your calendars as the Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind is set to grace your TV screens on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. EST, on Netflix. Following in the footsteps of previous seasons (all except Season 4), the reunion special will be pre-recorded.

Now, if it wasn't evident enough, it's apparent that Netflix is keen to sidestep any potential mishaps — and opting for a pre-recorded reunion special seems the most appropriate route to evade any trouble. Just think back to the Season 4 live reunion, which encountered numerous technical difficulties.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

As enthusiastic fans eagerly tuned into the reunion, they were instead greeted with error messages and the streaming service crashing. Netflix's screen alerted viewers to "an issue with the live stream," leading to a delay. Subsequently, it read, "Hang tight! We're trying to fix it as soon as possible."

In a since-deleted tweet, Netflix joked about the delay, quipping, "Love Is...late," and promised the show would kick off approximately 15 minutes late. Yet, frustrated viewers were left in suspense, eagerly awaiting updates on each Love Is Blind couple, only to be left hanging as the scheduled time passed without further information.

Regrettably, the not-so-live reunion didn't land on Netflix until the following day at 3 p.m. EST. Understandably, many fans were less than thrilled, having sacrificed their Sunday night and stayed up eagerly awaiting the reunion.

We were rooting for you… we were all rooting for you! Learning something from this!😂😂 #LoveIsBlind #LiveReunion — Karamo (@Karamo) April 17, 2023

On April 18, 2023, during a Q1 earnings interview, Netflix co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos revealed what went wrong with the supposedly "live" Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion. "We're really sorry to disappoint so many people," Greg explained, per Variety. "We had just a bug that we introduced, actually, when we implemented some changes to try to improve live-streaming performance.

Greg continued, "We just didn't see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch Love Is Blind."