Teyana Taylor Calls out 'DWTS' Judge After Her Husband Receives Low Scores: "Len Is Really Trying Me" (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Iman Shumpert has lived many lives since he was catapulted into the spotlight. Before he was drafted by the NBA in 2011, he played basketball at Georgia Tech, where he set the university record for steals per game. Although he tore his ACL only a year after signing the Knicks, it wasn’t long before the athlete was back on his feet.

Since then, the former pro athlete has been pretty busy. Along with co-starring in his own reality show with his wife, Teyana Taylor, with whom he shares two children, Iman joined the Season 30 cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Iman’s wife, Teyana, got candid about her thoughts on the DWTS judges and revealed where her husband gets his dance moves from in an exclusive red carpet interview with Distractify during Mohegan Sun's 25th Anniversary Party at TAO.