‘We Got Love Teyana and Iman’ Star Teyana Taylor Is Glad the Lens Is on Her Family

‘We Got Love Teyana and Iman’ Star Teyana Taylor Is Glad the Lens Is on Her FamilyBy Dan Clarendon
Sep. 5 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
You know Teyana Taylor as a singer, songwriter, dancer, music video director, and actress. You know Iman Shumpert as a basketball star who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBC Championship. And you’ve seen their relationship documented on the VH1 reality show Teyana & Iman.
Now, E! is revisiting the couple and their kids in a new docuseries, and we’ve got all the intel on that show, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, including where you can watch full episodes.
In a press release, E! said We Got Love follows Teyana and Iman as they “embark on the ultimate life journey.”
“The Shumperts’ family bond is solid as a rock, with fun, unapologetic realness and deeply rooted love at the core,” the cable channel added. “We Got Love Teyana & Iman is an authentic and unfiltered new docuseries that follows pop-culture powerhouses Teyana [and] Iman, their daughters, Junie B [and] Baby Rue, and their tight-knit entourage of family and friends.”
The show captures important family moments for Teyana and Iman.
In an interview with Maxim earlier this summer — when the magazine named her the Sexiest Woman Alive for 2021 — Teyana spoke about the highlights and hardships of filming We Got Love.
“I can’t just get up and go to Target,” the Coming 2 America actress explained. “I have to get up and know that there’s three cameras and a whole production team, and they got to go and get it approved and all that other stuff that comes with it.”
But it’s not all struggle. “My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera,” Teyana told Maxim with a smile. “And Junie, her first day back to school.”
Plus, being on camera gives multi-hyphenate talent — who won the BET Award for Video Director of the Year in 2020 — some outside perspective. “Usually, my lens is on everybody else,” she observed. “It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family, so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good. Life happens, and no regret in that. I love every bit of it.”
‘We Got Love Teyana & Iman’ is streaming on NBC.com.
If you’re late to the We Got Love party, don’t fret. The six aired episodes of the reality show are currently streaming on NBC.com, and better yet, the first two episodes are free to watch. (To watch the others, you’ll need to create an NBCUniversal profile or link a TV provider.)
And if you want to watch the show live, We Got Love Teyana & Iman live, the show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!
“The series gives unprecedented access into Teyana and Iman’s lives together, never before seen in a celebrity docuseries until now,” E! added in its press release. “Teyana and Iman have built an empire, but they’re not done yet. They have major goals and high ambitions, but they’ll never lose sight of what’s really important: family.”