‘We Got Love Teyana and Iman’ Star Teyana Taylor Is Glad the Lens Is on Her Family

You know Teyana Taylor as a singer, songwriter, dancer, music video director, and actress. You know Iman Shumpert as a basketball star who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBC Championship. And you’ve seen their relationship documented on the VH1 reality show Teyana & Iman.

Now, E! is revisiting the couple and their kids in a new docuseries, and we’ve got all the intel on that show, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, including where you can watch full episodes.