Teyana Taylor Has Some Pretty Big Supporters in the Music Industry

Through the decade-plus that she has been publicly making music, Teyana Taylor has carved out her own niche within the industry and had a few pretty successful tracks to go along with that. The star has had support from some of the biggest names in music including the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell . Thanks to those cosigns and more, Teyana has expanded her reach into countless international markets and solidified her star power in more ways than one.

As with most modern artists, all of that aforementioned success usually comes with the help of at least one major label. So, who exactly is Teyana signed to? Keep reading for all of the details regarding her music career.

Who is Teyana Taylor signed to? She has been with several labels throughout her career.

In September 2006, 15-year-old Teyana was credited with something huge: the choreography on Beyoncé's hit single "Ring the Alarm." Just a few months after that in January 2007, the budding star signed a deal with Pharrell's imprint, Star Trak Entertainment, through Interscope Records. One month later, Teyana's fame grew thanks to her episode on My Super Sweet Sixteen, which gave way to a feature in Jay-Z's music video for "Blue Magic."

Teyana released her debut single, "Google Me," in February 2008 which was the lead single for her mixtape "From a Planet Called Harlem," released on Aug. 16, 2009. Come 2010, just hours before Kanye West was set to release his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," Teyana was called into the studio so the rapper could check out some of her fashion pieces. Determined to make it onto the project, Teyana hummed along with the songs he played for her, influencing Kanye to put her on the album.

Teyana was featured on hit tracks such as "Dark Fantasy" and "Hell of a Life," her biggest musical placements yet. This gave way to her contributions the same year on one of Kanye's G.O.O.D Friday releases titled "Christmas in Harlem" alongside him and CyHi the Prynce.

Roughly six years into her tenure with Star Trak, Teyana opted to not renew her contract and venture off as a solo artist. She mentioned at the time that she still had a great relationship with Pharrell, but wanted to be able to create music completely on her own terms. Shortly after that, she released an independent mixtape titled "The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor." By 2012, Teyana officially signed with Kanye's label, G.O.O.D Music, an affiliate of Def Jam Recordings.

Under G.O.O.D Music, Teyana began working on her debut album, a project many years in the making. On Nov. 4, 2014, that album, titled "VII," was released to much critical acclaim, and debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. The artist worked on a few one-off projects over the next few years, but it wasn't until June 22, 2018, that she decided to release her second full-length album, titled "K.T.S.E." An alternate version of it was slated to release afterward, but it never came to fruition.

Almost exactly two years later, Teyana put out her third and most recent studio album, titled "The Album." Its 23-track length featured the likes of Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Lauryn Hill, Future, Rick Ross, Quavo, and Missy Elliott, and the project debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, her first top 10 placement ever.