Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her Sexuality in New Interview: "I'm Not Straight"

In a new interview with Women’s Health , Julianne Hough opens up about the honest conversation she had with husband Brooks Laich. Her “massive transformation” came after she underwent in vitro fertilization following her endometriosis diagnosis. Through the ups and downs, the America’s Got Talent judge noted that her husband has been extremely supportive, but she didn’t know how he would react to her newfound strength.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she said. "I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship." Because of Julianne’s new connection with Brooks, she was able to have an open conversation with him about her sexuality. So, is Julianne gay?

Is Julianne Hough gay? The actress/dancer revealed to the magazine, "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'" Julianne continued, "I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.”

Following Julianne’s announcement, her NHL husband took to Instagram to praise her candid new cover. “So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” he captioned a photo of her cover shoot. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much, babe!”

Julianne Hough's husband gets candid about their IVF journey. In 2008, the 31-year-old was diagnosed with endomitrosis, which can make it difficult for women to become pregnant. Last July, the couple decided to start IVF treatments.

During a recent episode of Brooks’ iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, he told listeners that his wife underwent three shots a day for two weeks, calling her a “champion.” He said, “Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally. That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family.”