Anna Delvey Might Actually Be Perfect for a Reality Show After Her House Arrest Is Over "I may know a thing or two about deception," Anna Delvey says in a promo for 'The Anonymous.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET

You might know the name Anna Delvey from social media, news stories, or that Netflix docuseries about her illegal exploits. But some reality TV fans think she's about to also make a name for herself on USA's The Anonymous. It's a show about two different competitions played at the same time — one in real life on the show and one in an online world on the show where each player remains, well, anonymous.

When Anna was shown in promos for the reality competition show, fans immediately took to social media to claim that it must mean she is a surprise contestant. The series features people from all walks of life, but it also includes a former Big Brother winner and someone who was on two seasons of Survivor: Australia. Could Anna be among the ruthless players?

Source: Scott Gries/USA Network

Is Anna Delvey on 'The Anonymous'?

The Anonymous premiered on USA on Aug. 19, 2024. Since its premiere, USA has shared various YouTube Shorts called "Anna Delvey Reacts," which include her reactions to moments from the show. But what really caused fans to think she is part of the show is a video circulating the internet which shows Anna in an armchair talking about the competition.

"I might know a thing or two about deception," Anna says in the video, which also includes clips of the contestants on The Anonymous. "Never be afraid to dress up your look, or the truth. Trust me, I'd never lie to you," Anna adds. Despite the video, though, Anna is not part of the cast. In fact, she was still on house arrest with an ankle monitor when the USA show was filmed in Spain.

In 2019, Anna was convicted of three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny, and four counts of theft services. She had been arrested in 2017 for conning and tricking individuals and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars under the guise that she was an heiress who was starting a foundation that would generate millions.

In the end, that didn't come to fruition and, after Anna made headlines for her continued socialite demeanor during her trial, she served prison time and was released in 2021 on parole. Netflix then came out with the miniseries Inventing Anna about her criminal misdeeds. And since then, she has slowly made a comeback to society, but without all of the illegal dealings of her past.

Is Anna Delvey on social media?

One of the conditions of Anna's parole, in addition to an ankle monitor that keeps her home at all hours of the day and night except when she needs to leave for meetings with her lawyer or ICE officials, is being barred from social media. As of February 2024, she wasn't permitted to use social media.