'The Anonymous' Was Filmed in Two Houses That You Can't Find Just Anywhere 'The Anonymous' features two impressive houses for the players. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 19 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET

The two main focal points of The Anonymous are the Round House and the Square House. And, because those names are pretty vague, fans are curious about where The Anonymous was filmed. Ahead of the premiere, it was revealed that Europe was the chosen destination to film the USA reality competition show. However, what viewers really want are the specifics of where these houses are, when The Anonymous was filmed, and if they can pay to rent out these two houses themselves.

Although The Anonymous is new in the world of reality competition shows, producers appeared to spare no expense in order to make the location (or should we say locations?) perfect for the format of the show. That means giving the players two places where they compete and politic with each other. And after the first three episodes premiered in succession, viewers are already deep into the competition.

Where was 'The Anonymous' filmed?

In April 2024, Deadline reported that The Anonymous was slated to film in Europe, but the actual location was pretty vague at the time. Now that the show is out, however, we know that there are a couple of very distinct homes in Spain that give us a better idea of where The Anonymous was filmed.

The Round House, as it is referred to on the show, is actually called the Solo House in real life, and it is located in Matarranya, Spain. According to Home Edit, the Solo House is solar powered and has a water filtration system to make it completely self-sufficient as a home. It was built in 2017 by the architecture firm OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen. It's in an area that is mostly rural and two hours south of Barcelona. So, you know, perfect for the competition.

The only game where telling lies can take you far. 😉 Get ready for the season premiere of #TheAnonymous August 19 on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/EqVslIVcjN — USA Network (@USANetwork) July 31, 2024

The property that appears to be the Square House is located in the same mountainous area in Spain. And apparently, these homes are part of what was a plan for 12 Solo Houses in the area. It's not totally clear what, if any, connection the Round House and the Square House have outside of The Anonymous, but they are both used as bases of operation for the players.

When was 'The Anonymous' filmed?

When Deadline reported on the show in April 2024, the outlet said that it was "set to film in Europe" at that time. It premiered in August 2024. Going by that rough timeline, it's safe to say that The Anonymous was filmed in Spain in the spring and early summer of 2024. But, as with other reality competition shows, not all of the contestants filmed for the same duration of time, depending on their eliminations.

