'Big Brother' and 'Survivor' Icons Use Their Scheming Ways on USA's 'The Anonymous' 'The Anonymous' cast is ready to prove there is much reward in doing bad deeds. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2024, 5:57 p.m. ET

If The Circle and The Traitors had a baby, its product would be The Anonymous. USA's newest foray into the strategic competition world is all about being rewarded for the childhood no-nos: Dishonesty, stealing, and scheming. But hey, at least it's for a good reason. The winner of The Anonymous takes home a cash prize of $100,000 if they can outsmart their competition. In addition to the traitorous aspects, the 12 contestants live in The Digital Anonymous Networking Interface's (“DANI” for short) domain.

They each have their private underground hideouts, where each is completely anonymous and can say anything and everything behind the mask of a unique handle. This gives them the chance to say what's really on their minds while remaining anonymous. Season 1 of The Anonymous includes several familiar faces. Some you may know from reality TV, while others you've probably seen on a meme or two. Regardless, the competitors put all their focus into the new competition. Let's meet the debut of The Anonymous!

Andy King

Source: USA Network

I told you there would be a familiar meme "king" right? Well, look no further than Andy King. Andy is an event producer who, per his Anonymous bio, "went from throwing multimillion-dollar parties on Wall Street to being ‘memed’ worldwide." Andy was involved in the infamous Fyre Festival and appeared in a 2019 Netflix doc about the ordeal. He became famous for sharing an anecdote about how the organizers of Fyre Festival notably asked Andy to free up water provisions for the event, and his memories of the event are now meme gold.

While Andy knows his anonymity is gone due to his role in the Fyre Festival, the Massachusetts native is up for the challenge.

Christopher Shulstad

Source: USA Network

Christopher is prepared to bring his outdoorsy passions to The Anonymous. The self-proclaimed "most fun" fishing director of all time" runs a fishing camp in North Carolina and uses his entrepreneurial background in his strategy. However, Christopher doesn't plan on bad-mouthing any of his competitors or outsmarting them with his education. Instead, Christopher's "genuineness" and cooking abilities impress them. The single chef is also open to a love connection through the competition.

Dillan Frelow

Source: USA Network

Dillan's unfiltered approach to life is what he plans to lead with on The Anonymous. However, in between the "sparkle" of the Texas native comes someone who knows how to be strategic. According to his bio, Dillian aims to be everyone’s confidant. Working in employee engagement, he’s basically a professional best friend. He plans on using those skills to endear himself to the other players and get his hands on as much tea as he can. The more information he has, the more power he can accrue, and he won’t hesitate to get messy in anonymous mode.

Jack Usher

Source: USA Network

Jack's involvement in The Anonymous is bound to happen for the board game strategist. His bio states that he grew up obsessed with all things "nerdy" and was once ranked third at the Masters tournament in the strategy game Settlers of Catan. Jack has also been crowned the 1v1 World Champion and the King of Catan Premier League champion.

As a professional gamer, Jack plans to use the competition as a real-life board game tournament. he’s prioritizing anonymous mode above all. His plans to mimic his fellow housemates’ communication styles to deceive them better. In turn, he will be his authentic self in person so as not to get caught in a lie with his different personas. Can't wait to see how that strategy pans out!

Kacie B. Mize

Source: USA Network

Kacie is The Anonymous's self-proclaimed "wild child" and is unafraid to speak her mind. The Tennessee native plans to use the same mindset that got her out of her small town in the competition. Kacie also has her athletic prowess on her side, as she was D1 rower at the University of Tennessee and is an active member of the Knoxville roller derby team. Her bio also states she also works as a clearance coordinator for a murder mystery podcast, so she can lean on her professional investigative skills to figure out the true identities of her competitors.

Lilly Jenkins

Source: USA

Lilly may come off as an "airhead" (her bio's words, not mine), but she's ready to prove you can never judge a book by its cover. The college-educated engineer is way smarter than she looks and will use her "ditzy" persona to "fool people into thinking she’s not a threat while she stirs the pot in the background."

Marcel Cunningham

Source: USA Network

Another familiar face entering The Anonymous Season 1 is popular YouTuber Marcel Cunningham. Marcel, who runs the BasicallyIDoWrk YouTube channel, is known for "fun and mischievous gaming streams," per his bio. Due to his popularity, the influencer considered hiding his identity so not to be swayed by the competition. However, his wit and ability to be "quite a good liar" will shine through no matter his decision!

Nina Twine

Source: USA Network

Nina knows a thing or two about using strategy to survive. Her mom is two-time Survivor champion and legend Sandra Diaz-Twine. She followed in her mother's footsteps, joining the competition when she made the notorious move of voting out her own mother on the Australian iteration of the series. Although Nina outlasted her mother, she had to be medically evacuated after fracturing her foot a few days later. Now, she's ready to make a name for herself as the first Twine family member to win The Anonymous!

Robbi Jade Lew

Source: USA Network

Professional poker player Robbi is ready to show she can pivot into another genre: reality TV competitions. In The Anonymous, Robbi will use her social yet highly competitive nature to win $100,000. In addition to being a social butterfly, she's no stranger to being anonymous as she often hides her true intentions with her unmatched poker face. In this competition, Robbi plans on utilizing her spontaneity to convince people she’s fun-loving as she reads their every move.

Sydney Dorsey

Source: USA Network

Sydney, a self-proclaimed "country girl from Georgia with the energy of a Kardashian" and a "bad b---h," is ready to use all of her cunning pageantry skills to The Anonymous. The hair salon owner has her own salon and is a girl's girl. However, the "coujee" (country boujee) reality star isn't going to let her southern charm sway her during the competition.

Tyrenna Tolbert

Source: USA Network

Tyrenna may be a sweetheart, but she's on a competition at the end of the day. So, the Bronx, NY native will stop at nothing to fool everyone into thinking she's too nice for the game. Although her parents emphasized academics, when it came to college, they couldn’t afford the tuition, so Tyrenna joined the US Army to pay for school. She’s been in the army for 35 years and currently serves in the reserves as a Senior Enlisted Advisor. The proud mom of two is also a fashion bag designer and runs her business on the side.

Xavier Prather

Source: USA Network

Big Brother fans will definitely remember Xavier. In 2021, he made history as the competition's first Black winner in over 20 years on air. Xavier returned to his day job as a practicing attorney after Big Brother ended, but his competitive spirit is still in him. There are 2 sides to Xavier: Xavier – the ‘politician’ who can charm men and women alike, and X – the rowdy, competitive beast you’re more likely to see on a basketball court. He plans to use both during the competition and is prepared to be recognized by his competition.

