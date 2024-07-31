Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Rugby Olympian Ilona Maher and Her Sisters Are All Amazing — One of Them Even Started a Viral Trend One of the Maher sisters started a viral trend that you've DEFINITELY heard of. By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 31 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ilonamaher Ilona Maher (left) with sisters Adrianna and Olivia

It's official: The Maher sisters are amazing and we want to be their friend. Not only are they hilarious and lovely and talented all on their own, but one of them is an Olympian (ahem, Ilona Maher) and one of them started the viral "Girl Dinner" trend (that would be Olivia Maher). And lest you think Adrianna isn't a queen herself, she has her own awesome career and was dubbed the "funniest" daughter by their dad Michael. (And she really is hilarious; just check out her TikTok page.)

Article continues below advertisement

The Maher gals have taken social media by storm with their endearing and funny videos. Let's learn a little bit more about these funny and cool sisters below.

Source: Instagram/@ilonamaher The Maher fam: Adrianna, mom Mieneke, Ilona, dad Mike, and Olivia

Article continues below advertisement

Ilona Maher and her sisters are fun to follow.

You may recall that rugby player Ilona Maher previously stole the internet's heart back during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, in which she posted videos about all kinds of things — from testing out those unique cardboard beds that athletes have to sleep on, to shooting her shot with "all the foreign demigod lookin' athletes in the Olympic Village." Her videos went viral and made her one of the most popular athletes to watch.

She continues to dominate in her sport while also entertaining the masses on social media. At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she helped the U.S. women's ruby team bag its first-ever medal. And in case all of this wasn't enough, Ilona even has a degree in nursing ... and an MBA.

Article continues below advertisement

Ilona has also consistently used her platform to try and help other young women feel confident in themselves. "I'm hopefully just giving people the opportunity to be themselves and show that you can succeed by being yourself — that there's really no path to it," she previously told Distractify exclusively. "I try to connect with as many people as I can and and many young girls because this is a weird time to grow up in, but [it's about] just staying true to your authentic self and like doing what makes you feel good."

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of authentic, Ilona's sisters are complete badasses too, with their own followings and their own unique content. Olivia started a worldwide trend (more on that in a moment!) and has her own YouTube page where she posts about "travel, lifestyle, and most important: FOOD." Meanwhile, Adrianna works for a women's human rights organization, which is incredible in itself.

Article continues below advertisement

Ilonah Maher's sister Olivia Maher created "Girl Dinner."

As previously mentioned, Olivia is the brains behind the viral trend known as "Girl Dinner." It all started in May 2023 when Olivia posted a video to TikTok about the meal she was about to eat, which was made up of wine, bread, cheeses, pickles, and grapes.