Xochitl Gomez Dazzles in 'Dancing With the Stars,' but Who Are Her Parents?

Currently, Xochitl Gomez, the multifaceted talent who captured hearts with her stellar performance in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is making waves on the dance floor in the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.

As we cheer for her dazzling moves, let's take a closer look at Xochitl's remarkable parents who raised her and supported her dreams of stardom. We have all the details.

Who are Xochitl Gomez's parents?

Xochitl was born on April 29, 2006, in Los Angeles, Calif. Her father, Monty Hall, is Mexican and her mother, Valéria Gyenge, is a Los Angeles native. Her parents and her heritage have been integral to her journey as a Hollywood actor and her recent triumphs on the dance floor. Despite the glitz and glamor, Xochitl is still down to earth and she remains rooted in her family.

Xochitl is most famous for her role as America Chavez — the first lesbian superhero.

Undoubtedly, Xochitl left a mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of America Chavez. Debuting in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America, Marvel's first queer, Latina character, brings a refreshing burst of diversity to the MCU. Xochitl's performance as the interdimensional teen heroine showcases her versatility and acting prowess, earning her acclaim in a franchise dominated by ancient gods and wizards.

The 2022 Marvel blockbuster was a milestone for Xochitl, who, at just 15 years old during filming, became one of the youngest actors to portray a superhero in the MCU. Despite her age, she brought a vibrant and youthful energy to the character, resonating with audiences worldwide. Xochitl's America is a beacon of representation, not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for anyone who craves authentic storytelling and diversity in cinema.

Xochitl is of Mexican heritage and she grew up in Los Angeles.

Rooted in her Mexican heritage, Xochitl's upbringing has been a harmonious blend of American and Mexican cultures. Raised in Los Angeles and later moving to Echo Park, Xochitl was surrounded by rich Mexican influences that shaped her identity. Xochitl is fluent in both English and Spanish! Her name means "flower" in the Nahuatl language of indigenous Mexico, which symbolizes her close connection to her Mexican roots.

As we witness Xochitl's captivating journey on Dancing With the Stars it's a delightful extension of her dynamic career. The dance floor becomes a canvas where her talent and determination shine, capturing the hearts of audiences week after week. From superhero stances to elegant dance moves, Xochitl continues to dazzle.

In the grand tradition of Hollywood, we eagerly anticipate the next act in Xochitl's burgeoning career. From an interdimensional superhero to a graceful dancer, her versatility knows no bounds. As we cheer for her on the dance floor, one can't help but wonder what exciting role or venture she'll conquer next. Xochitl, a flower in full bloom, is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.