The Engagement Rings on 'Love Is Bind' Season 2 Are a Bit of a Mystery

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–5 of Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix.

Netflix recently dropped the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2, and and fans are excited to see complete strangers possibly fall in love with each other. Taking blind dates to a whole new level, the show follows single people dating through "pods" where they can talk to each other through a wall but can't see each other unless they get engaged. After that, the engaged couples go on a honeymoon and move in with their partners for a period of time before deciding whether to say "I do" at the altar.