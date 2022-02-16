The Engagement Rings on 'Love Is Bind' Season 2 Are a Bit of a Mystery

The Engagement Rings on 'Love Is Bind' Season 2 Are a Bit of a MysteryBy Kori Williams
Feb. 16 2022, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–5 of Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix.
Netflix recently dropped the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2, and and fans are excited to see complete strangers possibly fall in love with each other. Taking blind dates to a whole new level, the show follows single people dating through "pods" where they can talk to each other through a wall but can't see each other unless they get engaged. After that, the engaged couples go on a honeymoon and move in with their partners for a period of time before deciding whether to say "I do" at the altar.
When it comes to the engagement rings, there's still a lot we don't know. Who makes the rings and who gets a say in what rings are given? Here's what we know.
The engagement rings on Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind' are a bit of a mystery.
There isn't much information available about the rings, but when show creator Chris Coelen talked to Entertainment Tonight in 2020 about the behind-the-scenes aspects of the show's first season, he did talk about the engagement rings. Coelen said that once couples decided to get engaged, the guys were able to pick from a collection of rings that were presented to them.
On top of that, the guys were alone when it came to picking out the rings. Part of the surprise on Love Is Blind is the engagement, so the men go into it hoping that the women they want to propose to will say yes. Typically, they don't get any input from their future spouses and they don't get a say in what the rings look like.
However, as fans will recall, on Season 2 of the show, Jarrette did initially ask Mallory on one of their dates about what kind of ring she would want. She told him she liked gold, but she ultimately didn't end up accepting his proposal on a later date. Mallory would go on to get engaged to Sal.
When the engaged couples all eventually went on a honeymoon together, Jarrette pointed out to Mallory that Sal hadn't gotten her the ring she wanted (Sal got her a silver ring) and told her that he would have gotten her the ring she actually wanted.
We also know that Kyle gave Shayna his mother's engagement ring. It still remains to be seen what will happen with the couple, though, as Shaina was essentially rejected by Shayne before she accepted Kyle's proposal, and she still seems to have feelings for Shayne.
Who makes the engagement rings on 'Love Is Blind'?
Unfortunately, the jeweler behind the show's beautiful engagement rings hasn't been revealed. All we know for now is that the men seem to get a collection of rings presented to them when they are hoping to tie the knot on the show.
However, it looks as though whoever makes the rings can make as many copies of the same ring as needed. During the first season of Love Is Blind, three women received the same ring.
You can watch Season 1 of Love Is Blind on Netflix now. The first five episodes of Season 2 are also available now, with the next batch releasing on Feb. 18 and a final episode dropping on Feb. 25.