'Selling the OC' Agent Alexandra Jarvis Is Engaged — Who Is Her Fiancé?

After three years of watching the agents at the LA branch of The Oppenheim Group sell properties and get into disagreements on Selling Sunset, fans can now get to know the personalities who work at the brokerage's Newport Beach office on Selling the OC.

When the show debuts on Netflix on Aug. 24, viewers will meet a new cast of agents who sell luxury properties in the grater Orange County area, including powerhouse duo, Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis (don't worry, there's another Alexandra in the office, Alexandra "Alex" Hall, to further complicate matters as well).