According to Lad Bible, he appeared in “one of the most disastrous Hot Ones episodes of all time" where he was only able to eat two out of five super spicy hot wings. Fans were super disappointed to see him throw in the towel so quickly. Another reason people dislike him relates to his guitar-playing prowess — according to Exclaim, DJ Khaled certainly isn’t the best guitar player ever, but he was gifted a guitar that once belonged to Bob Marley in 2021.