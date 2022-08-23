'Selling the OC' Star Polly Brindle Has Kept the Identity of Her Ex a Secret
As Selling Sunset continues to be one of the most dominant reality TV offerings available, it only makes sense that the show's spin-offs would also garner plenty of attention. The latest spin-off to launch on Netflix is Selling the OC, which sees the Oppenheim Group take its operations a new part of California, and also introduces some new real estate agents that will populate the show's cast.
Who is Polly Brindle's ex-husband?
One of those new cast members is Polly Brindle, an English former model who worked for major brands like Dior and Aston Martin. Polly moved to Los Angeles in 2011, and has been immersed in luxury markets ever since.
Now, as she's set to take center stage as part of the Selling the OC cast, many want to know more about Polly's ex-husband.
While we're likely to learn more about her once the show officially debuts, details on Polly's ex are still quite scarce at the moment. She's now 36, and she was apparently married for much of her 20s before getting a divorce because of her husband's infidelity. Apparently, she discovered he was cheating after she found a picture of him with two women on his phone. Now, Polly is outspoken about her disdain for infidelity.
Will Polly be dating anyone on 'Selling the OC'?
At the moment, it doesn't seem like Polly is in an active relationship. Instead, she seems to be more focused on her career, and on building out a robust social life filled with friends. There has long been speculation that she has a romantic spark with Sean Palmeri, although nothing firm has come of that spark, at least for the time being.
Sean has notably come to Polly's defense on several occasions across the history of the Selling Sunset franchise, and many suspect it may be because he harbors feelings for her. Whatever the case may be, the two do not seem to be dating at the moment, and Polly's Instagram page is largely dedicated to the time she spends with friends and other large groups of people.
When will 'Selling the OC' debut?
Although a trailer for the new series has now been released, Selling the OC still doesn't have an official release date. Selling Sunset will also be returning for a sixth season, and between the two shows, it seems clear that reality fans will be getting plenty of California real estate drama in the months ahead.
Hopefully, that drama will also unfold some additional details around Polly's ex, and whether she is seeing anyone romantically at the moment. Polly and the other 10 agents at the center of Selling the OC are about to garner much larger profiles, and reality fans are already trying to learn as much as they can about all of them. Selling the OC is supposed to be a continuation of the drama and intrigue that defines Selling Sunset, and it seems like it's going to live up to those expectations.