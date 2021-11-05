Was That [SPOILER]'s Voice in the Second Post-Credits Scene of 'Eternals'?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially introducing its audience to a new set of superheroes in Eternals . The film kickstarts the franchise's Phase 4 expansion, with 10 superhumans who are more powerful than most of the Avengers combined.

As for the end-credits scene, superfans are going wild after it teased the opportunity for an unbelievable alliance between two superheroes. We're about to plunge into massive spoilers for Eternals, so proceed with caution.

The film provides stunning aesthetic visuals and incredible storylines for each character, but fans are also very excited about the two post-credits scenes . The mid-credits scene presents Harry Styles as Thanos' brother, Eros , with his right-hand man, Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt).

Still with us? Great, because now we can delve into the second post-credits scene.

Right before Sersi was taken off Earth, Dane had planned on telling her about his family's superhero secret (aka Black Knight). Now, with his one true love missing, Dane turns to his destiny.

At the end of the actual movie, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi ( Gemma Chan ) enjoy a stroll through London. However, Sersi, along with Phastos and Kingo, are quickly whisked off Earth by Arishem the Judge. After betraying the Celestials and preventing the birth of Tiamut, Arishem tells the trio he is going to examine their memories and judge for himself if they were right to save Earth.

Whose voice is that at the end of 'Eternals'?

At the end of the credits, audiences see that Dane is ready to use Black Knight's signature sword — the Ebony Blade — to rescue Sersi. As Dane approaches the sword, he looks on anxiously as the curse grows louder the closer he gets. Right before he finds the courage to pluck it in his hand, a voice off-screen asks, "Are you sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" Dane spins around to see who's speaking to him, and then, the screen cuts to black.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the person's identity remains a secret (for now). Good news: Since we spend most of our free time watching movies and keeping up with MCU casting, we know who the mysterious character is. The voice belongs to none other than Dhampir superhero Blade, portrayed by Mahershala Ali in the character's upcoming solo MCU feature film.

Source: Marvel

Article continues below advertisement

While speculation grew overnight on social media, director Chloé Zhao spoke with Fandom and confirmed our suspicions: "That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!" As of now, we're not too sure about Blade's intentions with Dane Whitman, but Kit Harington also revealed to Fandom that getting to assist in Blade's MCU introduction was a huge deal for him.

He initially didn't know what was going on when he filmed the scene, but he said, "It’s really cool. [Chloé] texted me about that a couple of weeks ago and it sort of blew my mind. I didn’t know that that would be the case, so it’s pretty exciting for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Marvel

Marvel Comics fans know that Dane Whitman's MCU future looks brilliant, considering he's the Avenger, Black Knight. Throughout the years, he's had plenty of adventures with different teams, including his stint in Captain Britain and MI13, in which he and Blade were members.