The 'Eternals' Creative Team Reveals How It Will Fit Into the Greater MCU

We already know that Eternals ties directly into the MCU and takes place after Avengers: Endgame , so it will be a world without a Natasha Romanoff or a Tony Stark. In short, the Eternals are ancient aliens created by an older alien species, the Celestials , who were sent to Earth to protect the human race.

Why didn’t the Eternals butt in when Thanos was destroying half of the universe? Hopefully, we’ll find that out in the movie. But here's what Marvel Studios has shared so far: "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants."

According to some theorists, when the Hulk snapped the infinity gauntlet to bring back those who disappeared in the blip, the snap was so powerful that it created something called the Emergence, which draws the Deviants out of the shadows.

The Deviants are virtually the antithesis of the Eternals, so the only ones who can defeat them are the Eternals.