Fans Are Dying to Know: Does Marvel's 'Eternals' Have a Post-Credits Scenes?

The most powerful team of superheroes in the Marvel universe, the Eternals, are about to make their MCU debut.

Hitting theaters worldwide on Friday, Nov. 5, Eternals introduces a new range of characters, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, Laura Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.