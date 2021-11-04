The 'Eternals' Ebony Blade Could Give Thor's Hammer a Run for Its Money

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a new class of superheroes in the upcoming feature film Eternals, the franchise is expanding to lengths it never has before.

The new group of superhumans are a part of the extraterrestrial race known as Eternals and includes the likes of Ajak, Druig, Gilgamesh, Ikaris, Kingo, Makkari, Phastos, Sersi, Sprite, and Thena. There's also Dane Whitman, who is the third character to assume the Black Knight alias.