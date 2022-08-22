She-Hulk Is a Professional Lawyer in the MCU — Is She a Prosecutor or a Defense Attorney?

While she's not the only Marvel hero who flaunts a law degree, Jennifer Walters ends up making a splash in the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after publicly "Hulking out" right before her closing arguments during a case. She actively rejects the idea of becoming a superhero to pursue her calling as a lawyer, but she soon finds herself having to balance both lifestyles.

She was a reputable lawyer before becoming a Hulk, but is she a defense attorney or a prosecutor?