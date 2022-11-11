'Black Panther 2' Is Coming to Disney Plus, Just Not When You Expect
Ever since the premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the sequel.
Fans are ready to see how the next chapter of the story that is Black Panther plays out. While many are heading to the theaters, others are hoping to enjoy the film in the comfort of their home, via Disney Plus. So, when will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come to Disney Plus? Here’s what we know.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be coming to Disney Plus.
Folks … Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will, unfortunately, take its time to hit the Disney Plus platform.
According to Digital Spy, the Black Panther sequel could appear on the platform as early as Dec. 28, 2022, due to Disney’s window with releasing Marvel films.
Most Disney movies are under a 45-day delay from their theatrical release. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Disney Plus 48 days after its theatrical release. Also, Eternals was released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021, and made its way to Disney Plus 68 days later.
If we follow the 45-day window, the earliest we could see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the Disney Plus platform would be Dec. 26, 2022. But that's not set in stone yet.
Not to mention, the platform has yet to make an official announcement. So, it’s safe to assume that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may very well see a 2023 release on Disney Plus.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' focuses on the women of Wakanda.
While the storyline for the sequel has been a hot topic for fans since Chadwick’s passing, director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore knew that making women the focus was imperative for the film.
"It's not about pushing women forward or holding men back; it's about telling the story that is organic," Nate said at a press event via ScreenRant. "I think sometimes, maybe from the outside, there's a thought that there are agendas at play. But it's just telling good stories, and we are blessed with an amazing cast who breathes life into these characters and makes you want to see what's happening with Shuri or what's happening with Okoye or what's happening with Lupita or what's happened with Ramonda.”
Ryan also added that it makes perfect sense to focus on the characters closest to the person who’s no longer with us.
“I will say that M'Baku [played by Winston Duke] was in this movie more than he was in the first Black Panther; probably like a two-to-one ratio, and probably twice as many scenes as he got in the first one,” Ryan added. “He's there, but Nate's absolutely right. When you lose somebody, there's a blast radius. It's like a bomb that goes off, and who was the closest to it? That's who we explored."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.