'Black Panther 2' Is Coming to Disney Plus, Just Not When You Expect

Ryan also added that it makes perfect sense to focus on the characters closest to the person who’s no longer with us.

“I will say that M'Baku [played by Winston Duke] was in this movie more than he was in the first Black Panther; probably like a two-to-one ratio, and probably twice as many scenes as he got in the first one,” Ryan added. “He's there, but Nate's absolutely right. When you lose somebody, there's a blast radius. It's like a bomb that goes off, and who was the closest to it? That's who we explored."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.