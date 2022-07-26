'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Might Finally Bring a Queer Love Story to the MCU

However, this scene was sadly cut, although that would add some complications to a potential future relationship between Ayo and Aneka. So now, we’re hoping for the beautiful queer love story we didn’t get in the first Black Panther film. If anything, it’s clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a feminist nod to the future of the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.