IronHeart Is Coming Soon to Save the MCU from the Vacuum Left by Iron Man

At first, fans were upset by what Ironheart’s suit of armor will look like in Wakanda Forever, but it was then theorized that the suit itself will likely be Riri’s “Mark I homemade suit built in a Wakandan cave with a box of scraps.”

This isn’t too dissimilar from how Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) brought Iron Man to life — stuck in a cave using any scraps he could get his hands on. Perhaps Wakanda Forever will introduce us to Ironheart in a way that kickstarts her lesser-known origin story,