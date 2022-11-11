'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Confirms [SPOILER] Is Resting in Peace

Although his death came as a shock to all who loved him, the cast and creative team of the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, were completely caught off guard because, at the time of Chadwick's passing, the film was in the early stages of pre-production.

As a result, the creative team had to figure out how to move forward; in the end, Marvel chose not to recast his role as King T'Challa. However, the official synopsis confirms the character is dead. So, how does T'Challa die? Keep reading to find out.